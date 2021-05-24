Iveda Announces Appointment of Greg Omi as Chief Technology Officer

MESA, Ariz., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda (OTC: IVDA), the worldwide provider of IvedaAI™ intelligent video search technology, Sentir® video surveillance products, IvedaPinpoint™ and IvedaHome™ IoT (Internet of Things) platforms with smart devices, today announced the appointment of Greg Omi as Chief Technology Officer, responsible for shaping Iveda’s technology roadmap.



Greg brings rich industry experience to Iveda, including the hands-on experience of being a senior engineer in the Autopilot Team at Tesla. At Zynga, a leading developer of the world’s most popular social games that are played by millions of people around the world, he reduced the load time of the “Market” in the game FarmVille by over 98%, significantly improving user experience. In practical terms, the load time dropped from 30 seconds to a fraction of a second. Greg’s expertise in writing efficient code, software optimization and data compression techniques will be invaluable in Iveda’s future software development.

Prior to Zynga, Greg was a senior software engineer at Naughty Dog, the highly acclaimed game development studio, acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment. While at Naughty Dog, Greg designed the rendering engines for the award-winning Crash Bandicoot 2, 3 and CTR for PlayStation 1, as well as the Jak and Daxter game series, which was the highest performing renderer on PlayStation 2. The engine used sophisticated data compression to squeeze the maximum performance out of PlayStation 2.

Greg is credited as co-creator and co-developer of other iconic games including Crash Team Racing, Streetsports Baseball/Basketball, Jak II/3/X and many other published games. He is skilled in Assembler, C, C# and other contemporary programming languages and has expertise in game engines (effects, objects, interpreters, and tools), video and image processing, vector quantizer, packers, and other data compressors, CD drive firmware on the embedded processor and Optimized RSA and MD5 code.

Always a supporter, Greg is not new to Iveda. He was the very first angel investor that provided the necessary capital to help Iveda bring its products to market in 2006. In 2011, Greg joined the Company’s Board of Directors where he served until 2016.

“My experiences in building and working with diverse teams around the world, creating and managing scalable systems and developing new technologies are what I’m eager to bring to Iveda — this time as an active working member of the management team where I can truly make an impact,” said Mr. Omi. “I believed in Iveda when I first invested in 2006, and I believe in them, even more, today with their increasingly mature technology. I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished over the years. I’m truly excited about coming back in a different capacity where I can help shape Iveda’s technology roadmap.”

“It’s a great honor that I get to work with Greg again. I have always respected his commitment to excellence, useful innovation and ability to adapt to fast technological changes. His game development expertise and vision for how to bring digital creations to life will help Iveda build groundbreaking technology which will bring something innovative and creative to the video surveillance market,” said David Ly, CEO of Iveda. “I’m confident that with Greg’s addition to our executive team, we can crystalize our position as a leading force of Digital Transformation and Smart Cities, leveraging AI (artificial intelligence) and AR (Augmented Reality) technologies delivering even stronger value to our partners and end-users globally.”

###

Iveda and Sentir are registered trademarks of Iveda Solutions, Inc. IvedaAI, IvedaPinpoint and IvedaHome are trademarks of Iveda Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Iveda

Iveda® (OTCMKTS:IVDA) specializes in IoT platforms that offer service providers a turn-key cloud video surveillance system, smart sensors and intelligent video search technology. Iveda utilizes proprietary command center, big data storage and deep-learning algorithms. Iveda has a SAFETY Act Certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology Provider. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA.” For more information call (480) 307-8700 or visit www.iveda.com. To follow Iveda visit www.facebook.com/ivedasolutions, www.twitter.com/ivedasolutions or www.linkedin.com/company/iveda-solutions.

This release includes forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those expected. Iveda’s business is subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by such risk factors, and readers are advised to consider such factors carefully. Iveda undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Iveda

Luz A. Berg

Chief Marketing Officer & GM

Tel: +1(480) 307-8700

Email: lberg@iveda.com

or

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: IVDA@dgipl.com