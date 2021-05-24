iMD Companies, Inc. Signs Master Network Service Agreement Lease with Orem, Utah Data Center to Expand Chia Farming

OREM, UT, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that the company has signed a Master Network Service Agreement lease with an Orem, Utah Data Center. The company is pleased to expand its Chia plotting and Farming operations at a facility that is on the Internet backbone. The Network Operating Center (NOC) is ultra high speed and super efficient. The key advantage to this location is the speed of using Fiber internet for our Chia Farming.

Our Network service agreement starts June 1st. We expect to have our first 500 hard drive capacity enclosure built out with rack mount servers in June. We specifically chose this location due to the expansion capabilities that exist for iMD. The company is currently looking to source an additional 1000 hard drives to build out our server enclosures that are at the Orem facility in the next two months. Furthermore, we believe that the speed of fiber will help as we increase our farming efficiency.

Another item we’re currently in Negotiations with is a high end pooling company that specializes in the very thing we’re pushing for in our next steps with Chia farming.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFT (non fungible token) markets. The company has expanded its operations to locations in California, Arizona, and Utah for Chia plotting and Mining. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

