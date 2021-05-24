Mitesco, Inc. Continues The Good Clinic™ Expansion with Commencement of Construction at St. Louis Park, MN Location

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of primary care and wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans continues its expansion in the Twin Cities marketplace with a new, The Good ClinicTM location being developed in St. Louis Park, MN at the Excelsior and Grand, a multi-family residential complex. This mixed use complex was built as a part of the redevelopment of the city of St. Louis Park several years ago. The city of St. Louis Park sits west of downtown Minneapolis and is about a 15 minute drive from the initial site of The Good Clinic that opened February 2021. This second clinic is expected to open in late August- early September.

Commenting on the Company’s expansion, Michael Howe, CEO of The Good Clinic, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco, Inc., said, “As healthcare continues to evolve towards a consumer product, our primary care clinics focus on caring for the whole person. Our foundation of care is built on a philosophy of total wellness, improved convenience and a personalized healthcare experience. We focus on areas with high population densities and living amenities that provide convenience, value and higher satisfaction.

“When we started The Good ClinicTM in Minneapolis, we made a commitment to the community, and with this second site, we continue our plans to make comprehensive primary care built on a foundation of wellness to be available across the community. Our expansion plans includes six sites in the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area.”

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

The Good Clinic, LLC (www.thegoodclinic.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS for $170 million in 2006.

