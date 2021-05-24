Middle East And Africa Hand Sanitizer Gels Market to 2029: Incidences of Disease Outbreaks and Higher Infection Control in the GCC Nations Will Drive Market Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East And Africa Hand Sanitizer Gels Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Incidences of Disease Outbreaks and Higher Infection Control in the GCC Nations Will Drive Market Growth



Healthcare and personal hygiene is one of the most promising growth areas in the MENA (Middle-East and North Africa) region. The field has witnessed growing investment to meet the demand elevated by high population growth rate and fear of periodic outbreak of threatening diseases like COVID-19, Ebola, H1N1, SARS, Influenza, and Avian flu among others.

This has had positive impact on the overall hand sanitizer manufacturing industry and related disinfectant products in the region. Thus, demand for hand sanitizer gels and other disinfectant products in Middle-East and Africa is expected to witness an upsurge, offering strong growth and investment opportunities for manufacturers during the forecast period. This represents a huge opportunity for hand sanitizer gel suppliers and related players across the value chain of hand sanitizer industry in Middle East and Africa.



By Sales Channel



Based on sales channel hand sanitizer gel market is segmented into department stores, supermarkets and hyper markets, convenience stores, e-tailers and retail pharmacy stores.



The supermarket and hypermarket segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the Middle East and Africa hand sanitizers market by sale channel in 2020. The segment is accounted for 35% of revenue share in 2020 and is - expected to increase by 1.1 to 3% through the forecast period 2021 - 2029.

This growth is primarily attributed to shifting trends towards modern retailing. In addition, these store offers products at lower price compared to other types of sale channel which is attracting buyers to purchase products from these stores. Similar trend is observed in Middle East and Africa. The online sales segment is expected to witness the fastest growth with increasing popularity online shopping. However, the online sales segment for hand sanitizers is expected to remain the smallest segment as customer doesn't find its convenient buy for product like sanitizer.



By Geography



The hand sanitizer market in Middle East and Africa is expected to witness significant growth with rising awareness hand hygiene and increasing prevalence of periodic diseases such as H1N1, flu, Ebola and SARS. In addition, promotional campaign in African and some Middle East countries to increase the awareness about hand hygiene is also influencing the demand for hand sanitizer gels in the region.

Hospitals, hotels and restaurants are some major end use segments for hand sanitizer gels in Middle East and Africa. In addition, business organization are also started to provide hand sanitizer gels to their employees in order to maintain hygiene at office premises.



Saudi Arabia is the largest market for hand sanitizers with significant amount of per capita healthcare spending and increasing awareness about the benefits of hand hygiene.

South Africa, UAE, Israel and Qatar represent major market for hand sanitizers due to increasing awareness about the benefits of hand sanitizers. Promotional campaigns and periodic breakout of Ebola, H1N1 and other diseases expected to increase the demand for hand sanitizer gel in the region.



