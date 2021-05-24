Global Specimen Retrieval Market to Reach $317.1 Million by 2027

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specimen Retrieval Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032975/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027. Non-Detachable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$212.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Detachable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $62.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
- The Specimen Retrieval market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$66.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -
- Applied Medical Resources Corporation
- B.Braun Melsungen AG
- Conmed Corporation
- Genicon, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Laprosurge
- Medtronic
- Purple Surgical
- Teleflex Incorporated
- The Cooper Companies
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032975/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Specimen Retrieval
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Detachable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Non-Detachable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Detachable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Detachable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Detachable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Detachable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Surgeries
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Urological
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Urological Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Urological Surgeries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Gynecological
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Gynecological Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecological Surgeries
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specimen Retrieval
by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by Type -
Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Detachable
and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specimen Retrieval
by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specimen Retrieval
by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by End-Use -
Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by Type -
Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Detachable
and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by Type -
Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Detachable
and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by Type -
Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Detachable
and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by Type -
Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Detachable
and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by Type -
Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Detachable
and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Detachable
and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by Type -
Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Detachable
and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Specimen Retrieval
by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by Type -
Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Detachable
and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Specimen Retrieval
by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Specimen Retrieval
by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by End-Use -
Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by Type -
Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Detachable
and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Detachable
and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Specimen
Retrieval by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specimen
Retrieval by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen
Retrieval by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specimen
Retrieval by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen
Retrieval by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specimen
Retrieval by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen
Retrieval by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032975/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________