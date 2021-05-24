Newborn Baby Food Market to Reach USD 109.10 Billion by 2027; Rising Consumer Preference for Organic Products to Propel Market Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global newborn baby food market size is projected to reach USD 109.10 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of natural baby care products from consumers is fueling the market’s growth, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled "Newborn Baby Food Market, 2020-2027." As per the report, the market size stood at USD 50.49 billion in 2019.

The rising preference of parents for providing their children with natural, non-processed foods is increasing because of the nutritional value offered by these products. Human milk oligosaccharides are substitutes for breast milk that are used to produce supplements that offer nutrition to infants deprived of mother's milk and cure gut diseases in adults. Further, government regulations regarding the quality control of infant formula products are expected to attract consumer demand. For example, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) set up new regulations for maintaining the quality of products used for the development of nutritious foods for infants in medicinal applications and lactose-free milk formula for toddlers.





Impact of COVID-19

This market is among the least affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumer awareness for the product for boosting immunity and eliminating risks is increasing. As a result, the demand for healthy products is increasing and fueling the newborn baby food market growth. However, due to interruptions in supply chain activities because of the pandemic, it is difficult to predict the state of the market in the immediate future.





Segments

Based on type, the market is divided into infant milk, follow-on milk, and others. On the basis of distribution, it is segregated into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacies/medical stores, specialty stores, and others. It is geographically grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Highlights of the Report

The report analyzes the leading segments and the recent trends of the market. It comprehensively discusses the impact of COVID-19 and the driving and restraining factors. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies devised by the market's key players.





Drivers and Restraints

Below Average Breastfeeding Rates to Fuel Demand for Formula and Impact Market Positively

The rising cases of insufficient breastfeeding of infants because of lack of awareness coupled with rare diseases such as insufficient glandular tissues (IGT) are factors responsible for boosting the demand for infant formula products. As per Global Breastfeeding Scorecard published by the WHO and UNICEF, the rate of breastfeeding is suboptimal in comparison to the recommended rate and time period of breastfeeding a child. The uneven lifestyle and hectic schedules of people are responsible for driving the product demand because of the preference of several mothers to directly feed their child with supplements.

In addition, prominent players are heavily investing in research and development activities to formulate innovative products. For example, Nestle SA set up a research facility in Ireland in January 2019 to develop innovative dairy and maternal products for global distribution. Further, the increasing number of inadequate lactation cases, the inefficiency of support to females in pre-natal and post-natal stages, and lack of awareness about the importance of breastfeeding are some of the other major factors driving the market growth.





Regional Insights

High Birth Rates to Foster Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the newborn baby food market share in the upcoming years due to the rising population and high demand. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a 10.88% CAGR during the forecast period. China is a dominant consumer of infant formula because of its abolishment of the one-child policy, thereby boosting the demand for the product.

The rising awareness of the benefits provided by infant formulations and the growing population of employed women will boost product demand in the Middle East & Africa. The improving economic condition and exposure to global lifestyle are responsible factors for elevating the market growth.

The North America market size stood at USD 5.59 billion in 2019.





Competitive Landscape

Innovative Product Launches by Competitors to Strengthen Global Market Position

Certain companies are aiming at launching eco-friendly solutions that can garner consumer attention. For example, Nestle S.A. announced new baby food in pouches made from polystyrene material in March 2020. The pouches can be recycled and the material can be obtained easily. In addition, some companies have launched infant formula products that can be consumed easily. For example, Arla Foods Ingredients launched an easily digestible baby food made from whey protein in January 2019. The launch enabled them to mark a strong market position.





Key Industry Development

February 2020: Else Nutrition launched organic 100 percent plant-based infant food created using proprietary almond, tapioca, and buckwheat flavors.





Top 10 companies profiled in the newborn baby food market report are;

Nestle S.A.

Danone SA

Abbott

Arla Foods amba

Yili Group

The Kraft Heinz Company

Bellamy's Organic

Perrigo Company plc

Reckit Benckiser Group plc

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.





