Global Specialty Yeast Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Yeast Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032974/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Yeast Extracts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Yeast Autolysates segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $760.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
- The Specialty Yeast market in the U.S. is estimated at US$760.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$904.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
- Yeast Beta-glucan Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
- In the global Yeast Beta-glucan segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$315.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$453.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$569.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -
- Angel Yeast
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Associated British Foods
- Beldem
- Biorigin
- Chr. Hansen
- Kerry
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- Lallemand
- Lesaffre
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032974/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Extracts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Yeast Extracts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Yeast Extracts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Autolysates
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Yeast Autolysates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Yeast Autolysates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Yeast Beta-glucan
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Yeast Beta-glucan by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Yeast Beta-glucan by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Food by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Feed by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Feed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Feed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts, Yeast
Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts,
Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts, Yeast
Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts, Yeast
Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts,
Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts,
Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts,
Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts, Yeast
Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts, Yeast
Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Application -
Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts, Yeast
Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts,
Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Yeast by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates,
Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Yeast by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast
Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Yeast by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Yeast by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Yeast by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Yeast by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast
Beta-glucan and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast
Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Yeast by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Yeast by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast
Beta-glucan and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts,
Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Yeast by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
INDIA
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: India Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by Type -
Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast Extracts,
Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: India Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Yeast by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast
Beta-glucan and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Yeast
Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Yeast by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: South Korea Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Yeast
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Yeast by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates,
Yeast Beta-glucan and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty
Yeast by Type - Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast
Beta-glucan and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Specialty Yeast by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Yeast by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty
Yeast by Application - Food, Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Specialty Yeast by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food, Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Yeast by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 137: Latin America Historic Review for Specialty Yeast by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032974/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________