Insights on the Ice Maker Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, End-use Sector and Region

The global ice maker market reached a value of US$ 4.8 Billion in 2020. An ice maker, also known as an ice generator or ice machine, is an appliance that is used for producing ice in both the residential and commercial sectors. It is manufactured using various components, which include motors, compressors, condensers, evaporators, throttle valves and heating elements. Among these, the compressor cold compresses the low-pressure vapor to high-pressure vapor and directs it to the condenser. The condenser helps in condensing the high-pressure vapor into the high-pressure liquid, which is then drained out through the throttle valve. The liquid is then sent towards the evaporator wherein heat exchange takes place and results in the formation of ice.



One of the significant factors catalyzing the market growth include the rising demand for ice in the healthcare sector for storing organs and aiding rehabilitation procedures. Besides this, ice makers are also utilized in microbiology, biochemistry, biotechnology and genetic engineering laboratories to store biological samples and assist the transportation of these samples to other facilities. The growing popularity of cryotherapy (cold therapy) is further impelling the market growth. Additionally, there is an increase in the demand for the product in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, owing to the burgeoning sales of processed foods and inflating income levels of the individuals. This escalation in demand can also be accredited to the easy availability of ice makers in different sizes, depending on the requirements of the consumers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ice maker market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Product Type:

Ice Cube Maker

Ice Flake Maker

Ice Nugget Maker

Others

Ice cube maker represents the most preferred product type as it produces rhomboid cubes which are utilized in various restaurants.



Breakup by End Use Sector:

Foodservice

Retail

Healthcare

Residential

Others

At present, ice makers find myriad applications in the foodservice sector. This can be attributed to the rise in the frequency of eating-out at cafes, hotels and restaurants by the urban populace.



Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

On the geographical front, North America represents the largest market. On assessing the import and export scenario of the market, it is found that the United States represents the largest importer of ice makers, whereas China is the biggest exporter.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Some of these players are:

Hoshizaki Corporation

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Scotsman Industries, Inc.

Whynter LLC

Ice-O-Matic (Mile High Equipment LLC)

Himalyan Equipment Manufacturing Co. (HEMCO)

MaxxIce (The Legacy Companies)

NewAir

Zhejiang Litian Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sunpentown (SPT) Inc.

Changshu Lingke Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.

Cornelius, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ice maker market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ice maker market?

Which are the popular product types in the market?

What are the major end use sectors in the market?

What are the price trends of ice makers?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global ice maker market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global ice maker market?

What are the import and export trends of the global ice maker market?

What is the structure of the global ice maker market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global ice maker market?

How are ice makers manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ice Maker Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Margin Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturers

5.10.5 Distributors and Exporters

5.10.6 Retailers

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Ice Cube Maker

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ice Flake Maker

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Ice Nugget Maker

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

7.1 Foodservice

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Retail

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Healthcare

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Residential

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries



10 Ice Maker Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Hoshizaki Corporation

11.3.2 The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

11.3.3 Scotsman Industries, Inc.

11.3.4 Whynter LLC

11.3.5 Ice-O-Matic (Mile High Equipment LLC)

11.3.6 Himalyan Equipment Manufacturing Co. (HEMCO)

11.3.7 MaxxIce (The Legacy Companies)

11.3.8 NewAir

11.3.9 Zhejiang Litian Industrial Co. Ltd.

11.3.10 Sunpentown (SPT) Inc.

11.3.11 Changshu Lingke Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.

11.3.12 Cornelius, Inc.



