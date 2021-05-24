Perpetual Industries Announces Strong First Quarter 2021

AUBURN, Ind., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Perpetual Industries Inc. ( OTCMARKETS:PRPI ) (“Perpetual” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the highlights of its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Record gross revenues recorded of $732,414, a growth of 100% year over year.

Record gross profits recorded of $531,006, a growth of 100% year over year.

An 87% decrease in net operating losses recorded of $(21,924) in Q1 2021 over $(174,176) Q1 2020.

Cash recorded of $1,669,838, an increase of 183% over year ending Dec. 2020.

Total assets recorded of 4,746,166, an increase of 435% over year ending Dec. 2020.

Acquisition of Worldwide Auctioneers, a wholly-owned subsidiary and new revenue stream.

Purchased AutoGrafic Software System, a SaaS and social application for the Blockchain division.

"Despite the challenges we faced as a result of the pandemic, Perpetual was able to grow revenues and reduce losses significantly while further developing our innovative projects, and complete two transformational acquisitions,” said Brent Bedford, CEO of Perpetual. “This first quarter represents a major breakthrough in the Company’s strategic path for future growth. Progress in our blockchain application development and green-tech energy solutions continues to accelerate as we look forward to the rest of 2021.”

“The combination of acquiring our first wholly-owned subsidiary, purchasing the AutoGrafic Software System, and the increase in our overall cash position has made a significant impact on the financial strength of Perpetual Industries. Considering the record growth in revenues and the decrease of over $3.8 million in debt in our previous two financial years, we have good reason to be optimistic for the future growth in this Company,” said Trip Thomas, CFO of Perpetual.

Read Perpetual Industries’ Q1 2021 financial report here .

About Perpetual Industries Inc.

Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTCMARKETS: PRPI) is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy-efficient technologies. Our mission is to “perpetuate industry” by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the Company’s core is a proprietary technology known as the XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy-efficient, environmentally responsible products. We are expanding our expertise and knowledge of energy-efficient technology by developing low-cost, green energy-powered solutions for a variety of industries, including renewable energy, blockchain mining, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering, internet of things (IoT) and cloud computing, while continuing our research, development and commercialization of the XYO Technology in key applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; as well as “forward-looking information” as such ‎term is ‎defined in applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation. We may use words such as “may,” “would,” “could,” ‎“should,” “potential,” “‎‎will,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify a forward-looking statement. Such statements reflect the ‎Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events and current information ‎available to the Company and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including, ‎without limitation: the conditions to closing of the transaction being satisfied, including obtaining all necessary approvals for the transaction. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, ‎or should assumptions underlying the forward-‎looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual ‎results or events may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any such forward-‎looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎Moreover, the ‎Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ‎‎information or statements. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release are made as of the date of ‎this press ‎release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any ‎forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law.

For media, press inquiries and further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Perpetual Industries Inc.

Phone: 702-707-9811

Email: info@perptualindustries.com