Potter Anderson Names L. Katherine Good Head of Bankruptcy Practice

WILMINGTON, Del., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP today announced the appointment of partner L. Katherine Good as the head of the firm’s bankruptcy practice. Good will be taking over this role from Jeremy W. Ryan who earlier this year joined the firm’s Executive Committee as leader of the General Litigation Group.



“I am thrilled to step into this role as head of Potter Anderson’s bankruptcy practice and lead such an impressive and collaborative group of colleagues,” said Good. “I’m excited to continue expanding our practice and bolstering its reputation in Delaware.”

Good joined the firm in 2019 and has been recognized by several publications, including Chambers USA, for her exemplary work handling domestic and cross-border bankruptcies. She regularly represents debtors, secured lenders, committees, asset purchasers, liquidation trusts and other parties in chapter 11 cases, as well as foreign representatives and other parties in chapter 15 ancillary proceedings. She regularly litigates in bankruptcy court as well as in appeals before federal district courts and courts of appeals. She has also represented companies in successful out of court restructurings and pre-packaged and pre-arranged bankruptcy cases. In addition, she has substantial experience with substantive non-consolidation opinions for structured finance transactions.

“Katie has been involved in managing the bankruptcy team for some time now, and she will be an excellent leader for this team going forward,” said Ryan. “She has outstanding knowledge of corporate restructuring, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, and I am excited to watch her grow this practice further.”

“I’m delighted to congratulate Katie on her well-deserved position leading our bankruptcy team,” said Kathleen Furey McDonough, chair of Potter Anderson. “She is a natural fit to carry on the great work of this group and will thrive as a leader ensuring this practice remains focused on strategic growth.”

Good received her J.D. from Emory University School of Law in 2006 and her B.A., with honors, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2003. Among several recognitions, she has been listed in Benchmark Litigation’s “40 & Under Hot List” and in Lawdragon’s 500 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.

Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing legal services to regional, national and international clients. With nearly 90 attorneys, the firm's practice is centered on corporate law, corporate litigation, bankruptcy, commercial litigation, intellectual property, labor and employment, and real estate.

