Aeris Joins LoRa Alliance® to Advance IoT Connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, today announced that it joined the LoRa Alliance®, a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing the adoption and implementation of the low-power long-range wide-area networking LoRaWAN® standard. Aeris will lend its deep connectivity and IoT expertise to the LoRaWAN ecosystem as IoT solution providers embrace the benefits of LoRaWAN connectivity.



The LoRa Alliance has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members collaborate closely and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN standard, the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard is deployed by more than 150 major mobile network operators globally, while continued expansion now reaches more than 165 countries.

"I am pleased to welcome Aeris to the LoRa Alliance," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "The rapid acceleration of massive IoT deployments will be a major driver of IoT connectivity and the opportunity to leverage LoRaWAN is significant. I'm excited to follow Aeris’ progress and look forward to its participation in and contributions to our ecosystem as it brings its LoRaWAN solutions to market."

"Aeris is helping companies build the best IoT connectivity solutions possible," said Aeris Co-founder and CTO Syed Zaeem Hosain. "Our customers leverage The Aeris Fusion IoT Network for visibility and control over their entire connected operation—globally and at scale. The Aeris Fusion IoT Network is a purpose-built, intelligent cellular IoT network with an industry-leading connectivity management platform designed to capture more data about IoT devices and their connections, providing unique capabilities not found anywhere else.”

