Winterberry Group Expands Growing Team; Names Gayle Meyers as Managing Consultant and Brittany Meeks as Engagement Director

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winterberry Group, a specialized management consultancy with deep experience in advertising, marketing, data, technology and commerce, today announced Gayle Meyers as managing consultant and Brittany Meeks as engagement director.



“Exceptional people are the key to the results we deliver for clients,” said Bruce Biegel, senior managing partner of Winterberry Group. “Both Gayle and Brittany are tremendous additions to our team bringing vast experience and industry-focused expertise at the heart of our focus – unlocking growth for advertising and marketing organizations.”

Meyers joins Winterberry Group from LUMA Partners, where she served as chief growth officer for nearly five years leading revenue development, marketing, branding communications and partnership strategy.

She has more than two decades of executive leadership in digital media and marketing technology and services, focused on optimizing growth strategies and in-market presence.

During her career, Meyer’s clients have included Adometry (acquired by Google), MediaForge (acquired by Rakuten), ThinkNear (acquired by Telenav), Integral Ad Science (acquired by Vista Equity Partners), and TapAd (acquired by Telenor). She is also an investor and venture partner at Revel Partners.

Meyers will support Winterberry Group’s client engagements spanning growth strategy, digital transformation and mergers and acquisitions, as well as identification and activation of new business opportunities and market intelligence.

Meeks brings more than a decade of experience as a strategic problem solver with demonstrated results leading innovation, strategy and cross-functional transformations empowering businesses through commercial and operational strategies. She specializes in combining rigorous market and consumer analysis with an agile and impact-focused approach to growth.

Meeks joins Winterberry Group from FCM serving as a director to private equity investors and portfolio companies helping them transform their business to unlock value and accelerate growth. Meeks also spent nearly a decade at Fisher Investments where she focused on growth strategies for the investment adviser managing over $100 billion in assets.

As engagement director, Meeks will support clients with program management and expertise in new product introduction, strategic growth initiatives and market evaluation. She is a graduate of the Walt Disney Company’s Emerging Leader Program and holds a B.A. in Psychology from Harvard University.

Winterberry Group’s team continues to grow. To learn more about open positions, visit: https://www.winterberrygroup.com/careers.

About Winterberry Group

Winterberry Group is a specialized management consultancy with deep experience in advertising, marketing, data, technology and commerce. Winterberry Group’s proven methodologies address the needs of firms in its core industries, enabling brands, publishers, marketing service providers and technology developers to understand emerging opportunities, create actionable strategies and grow their value and global impact.

Contact:

Steve Stratz

for Winterberry Group

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c60f77a3-c011-4aad-a36d-187b470908d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfbc6226-f57d-40fe-bdc6-1798affc7072



