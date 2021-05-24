ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.  ANNOUNCES 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD IN VIRTUAL FORMAT ONLY

Nogales, Arizona, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE American: APT), a leading manufacturer of products designed to protect people, products and environments, including disposable protective apparel and building products, today announced a change in location for the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders via the filing of additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

In response to the continued public health concerns regarding in-person gatherings as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to continue to support the health and well-being of its shareholders, directors and employees, the Board of Directors of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (the “Company”) has determined to convene and conduct the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of the Company in a virtual-only format, solely by means of remote communication, instead of an in-person meeting. The Annual Meeting will continue be held at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2021, who wish to participate in the virtual meeting can go to https://web.lumiagm.com/281772261. If you are a shareholder of record, you should click on “I have a login,” enter the control number located on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability that was previously provided to you, and enter the password “alpha2021” (the password is case sensitive). Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

If your shares are held in “street name” through a broker, bank or other nominee, in order to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting you must first obtain a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other nominee reflecting the number of shares of the Company’s common stock you held as of the record date, your name and email address. You then must submit a request for a control number to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC: (1) by email to proxy@astfinancial.com; (2) by facsimile to 718-765-8730; or (3) by mail to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219. Requests for control numbers must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 2, 2021.

The live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting will start at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 9, 2021. Online access to the webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting to allow time for you to log-in and test your device’s system. We encourage you to access the meeting in advance of the designated start time.

A replay of the Annual Meeting will be available on the Company’s website until July 9, 2021.

The items of business to be presented at the Annual Meeting are the same as set forth in the Company’s Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement dated April 30, 2021, previously mailed or made available to shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. The proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability included with your previously-distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in format of the meeting.

You may vote prior to the Annual Meeting via the original proxy card or pursuant to the instructions for submitting your proxy via the internet or telephone that were included in the previously-distributed proxy materials. If you already submitted a proxy, your vote will be counted and you do not need to submit a new proxy or vote during the virtual Annual Meeting. To vote during the Annual Meeting, you must participate in the virtual Annual Meeting (see above for information on participating in the meeting).

Shareholders entitled to vote during the Annual Meeting may submit questions prior to the meeting by sending an email to ir@alphaprotech.com. All questions must be received by 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 8, 2021. After the business portion of the Annual Meeting concludes, the Company expects to answer appropriate questions submitted prior to the meeting that are pertinent to the Company and the items being brought before the shareholders for a vote at the Annual Meeting, as time permits. The Company reserves the right to exclude questions that are not pertinent to Annual Meeting matters and substantially similar questions will be answered only once.

About Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. is the parent company of Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. and Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative disposable and limited-use protective apparel products for the industrial, clean room, medical and dental markets. Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. manufactures and markets a line of construction weatherization products, including building wrap and roof underlayment. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah; Nogales, Arizona; Valdosta, Georgia; and a joint venture in India. For more information and copies of all news releases and financials, visit Alpha Pro Tech’s website at http://www.alphaprotech.com.