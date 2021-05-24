Healthier Choices Management Corp. Provides Additional Information With Respect To Its Rights Offering And Online Trading Platforms

Hollywood, FL, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (sometimes referred to as the “Company”) (OTC Pink: HCMC), due to a high volume of inquiries from its stockholders, wishes to provide information with respect to participation in its rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) through online trading platforms. The designation “422RGT019” for HCMC’s Rights Offering has begun to appear on online trading platforms. The “422RGT019” designation is typically accompanied by a quantity equal to 25% of the account owner’s position in HCMC on the record date of May 18, 2021. This 25% quantity represents the account owner’s amount of basic subscription rights, however, investors who wish to exercise their oversubscription rights and purchase more than that quantity should contact their online trading platform’s customer service department for specific procedures to do so.



In the coming days, we expect the online platforms to make available the necessary forms to participate in our Rights Offering, as well as their specific instructions for making an investment. Once those forms and instructions become available, you should first direct any questions to your online trading platform customer service department if you are interested in participating in the Rights Offering.

If you still have unanswered questions regarding the Rights Offering after speaking to your online trading platform customer service department, you should then contact the Company’s subscription and information agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, by telephone at (855) 793-5068 or by email at shareholder@broadridge.com.

Unless extended by the Company, the Rights Offering subscription period will end on June 3, 2021. However, brokers, dealers, banks, nominees or online trading platforms may establish a deadline before June 3, 2021, by which instructions to exercise your basic subscription rights and over-subscription rights (along with the required subscription or over-subscription payment) must be received in order to allow themselves enough time to process and transmit such documents and payments prior to the June 3, 2021 deadline.

The Rights Offering is being made pursuant to the Company's effective registration statement on Form S-1 (Reg. No. 333-255356) and the prospectus relating to the Rights Offering on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Rights Offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer will be made only by means of the prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.healthiercmc.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio. The Company currently operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States, through which it offers e-liquids, vaporizers and related products. The Company also operates Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets, Inc. and Paradise Health and Nutrition, stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC. The Company also sells vitamins and supplements on its website TheVitaminStore.com. The Company markets its Q-Cup™ technology under the vape segment. This patented technology is based on a small, quartz cup called the Q-Cup™, which a customer can purchase already filled by a third party in some regions, or can partially fill themselves with either cannabis or CBD concentrate (approximately 50mg), also purchased from a third party. The Q-Cup™ can then be inserted into the patented Q-Unit™, which heats the cup from the outside without coming in direct contact with the solid concentrate. This Q-Cup™ and Q-Unit™ technology provides significantly more efficiency and an “on the go” solution for consumers who prefer to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. The Q-Cup™ can also be used in other devices as a convenient micro-dosing system. These products are available on the Company’s website at www.TheQcup.com.

Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," and "plans" and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.

