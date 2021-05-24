CPV to Proceed with the Construction of 100-MW Maple Hill Solar Facility

Silver Spring, MD, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) today announced that Maple Hill Solar, a planned 100-MW solar power generation facility in Portage Township, PA, has begun construction with the support of Gemma Power Systems. The solar farm, located on the site of a former coal mine, is expected to begin generating electricity by May of 2022. Maple Hill Solar will consist of 530+ watt solar panels which are provided by Talesun, a global leading module manufacturer. The modules incorporate the latest bi-facial technology and utilize single-axis tracking to maximize energy production.

"CPV is pleased to move forward with the Maple Hill Solar project, which will contribute to the modernization of our electricity generation supply and improve its sustainability," said Sean Finnerty, executive vice president of CPV. "We are grateful to partner with the Township of Portage and Cambria County as we lead the competitive power industry toward clean, efficient and renewable generation, without compromising reliability.”

The Maple Hill facility will offset more than 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions by displacing generation from older, nonrenewable facilities, equivalent to removing 21,000 cars from the road. Solar power can moderate electricity prices year-round, but especially during high-priced summer months.

“We are delighted to join the project which is putting a former coal land to a clean energy utility, and to see that the superior quality of Talesun products alongside our experienced services are recognized.” Yabin Xing, President of Talesun North America, “This collaboration will strengthen Talesun’s expansion in the US market and marks another significant milestone in our journey to accelerate the adoption of a low-carbon economy activity globally.”

CPV dedicates itself to being a good corporate citizen in the communities where it builds and operates. Approximately 250 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase of Maple Hill Solar.

"The news that CPV is putting another project into construction is a strong step for our economy and our environment," said State Representative, Frank Burns. “We're not only proud to have the Maple Hill project sited within Cambria County, but also pleased to be putting former coal land to further good use — generating jobs, tax revenue and clean energy for the region.”

"Through our partnership with CPV and the development of the Maple Hill Solar facility, Portage Township is leading the way towards a clean, efficient, renewable energy future," said Ben Selapack, representing the Township Supervisors. "We're pleased to be putting more than 700 acres of former coal and timber stripped land to good use in a way that benefits the Township and the environment.”

About CPV

CPV Group LP (CPV), a subsidiary of OPC Energy Ltd., is uniquely positioned to leverage global technology and financial partnerships to help modernize America’s power generation. Together with our investors, partners, host communities and other key stakeholders, we are driven to improve our energy infrastructure by developing and operating power generation facilities using cutting edge, domestically available natural gas and renewable power technologies. Headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, with an office in Braintree, MA, the company has ownership interest in 5.5 GW of clean generation across the United States. The company’s Asset Management division currently manages 7.9 GW of fossil and renewable generating facilities in nine states for 11 different owner groups. Our focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustained track record of success have enabled us to grow into one of North America’s premier energy companies. For more information: www.cpv.com and follow CPV on Twitter and LinkedIn.