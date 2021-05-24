Apple Rush Company, Inc. partner, Botanaway, Inc. featured in May 16th article in Cannabis Now magazine

TITUSVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU), announces that its partner Botanaway, Inc. has been featured in the prominent industry magazine, Cannabis Now. You can access the full article here https://cannabisnow.com/zion-herbals-pushing-the-limits-of-cbd/.



Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, stated, “it is an honor to work with companies that have industry recognition from some of the largest industry magazines. We strive to be disruptors in several different categories of product development, including the beverage industry. Our proprietary water-soluble hemp extracts are used to create beverages that are going to disrupt the entire industry. You can’t taste our additives and they don’t leave a chalky residue in your mouth. They are truly the best in class and we believe you will see several additional partnerships coming in the near future.”

David Reynolds Derian, CEO of Botanaway, Inc., said, “we have been working hard with Apple Rush Company for several years and feel the products they have developed are truly industry leading. We intend to bring consumers “strictly the best” products and will be featuring those products at industry tradeshows throughout the rest of the year.”

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush continued, “David is a great partner and industry visionary with both hemp farms and production facilities of his own. He understands the many intricacies of manufacturing and development and requires only the highest standards be used in all processes. This article is a true testament to the quality products and the mission of Botanaway, Inc.” The Apple Rush Company will also be publishing its first quarter financial statements sometime today. The delay was due to some subsequent events that occurred just after the end of the quarter and some additional shareholder communications initiatives that we are implementing. We are excited by the fact that the directional changes we made during the last year will pave the way for a solid 2021 and a future that is going to be great for all of our shareholder partners.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has almost 49 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com, www.aprubrands.com, www.element-brands.com and www.mistyk.com with our expanded product portfolio.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud 888-741-3777