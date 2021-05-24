Scopus BioPharma Announces FDA Approval of IND Application for Lead Drug Candidate

CpG-STAT3siRNA is a Distinctive RNA Therapy and Immunotherapy Developed at City of Hope



A Phase 1 Clinical Trial Will be Initiated at City of Hope

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”) today announced the approval of an investigational new drug application (“IND”) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for CpG-STAT3siRNA, the company’s distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers.

A Phase 1 clinical trial for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma will be initiated at City of Hope.

Scopus is a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics based on groundbreaking scientific and medical discoveries. City of Hope is a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases near Los Angeles, California.

CpG-STAT3siRNA encompasses both RNA therapy and immunotherapy by synthetically linking siRNA to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist, creating the potential for targeted gene silencing with simultaneous TLR stimulation and immune activation in the tumor microenvironment. This highly-distinctive drug candidate was developed in the City of Hope laboratories of Hua Yu, Ph.D. and Marcin Kortylewski, Ph.D. Yu is co-leader of the Cancer Immunotherapeutics Program and Billy and Audrey L. Wilder Professor in Tumor Immunotherapy. Kortylewski is a professor in the Department of Immuno-Oncology.

