Pulp and Paper Market to Reach USD 368.10 Billion by 2027; Rising Popularity of Online Retail to Accelerate Paper Bag Adoption and Foster Market Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulp and paper market size is projected to reach USD 368.10 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of e-commerce websites for shopping among consumers is expected to increase the use of paper bags and augment market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled "Pulp and Paper Market, 2020-2027."

Consumers are opting for online shopping because of its ease of use and timely delivery. As per the data published by India Brand Equity Foundation, the number of online customers is expected to touch 220 million by 2025. The rise of online shopping is attributable to smartphone penetration and the internet, especially in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil. Because of the convenience offered by online shopping, the youth are also ordering various types of products online.

Owing to the rising adoption of online shopping, pulp and paper bags are utilized commonly. They are extremely lightweight and easy for tracking logistical data of the number of goods delivered to the consumers. Therefore, paper bags are rapidly used for packaging and wrapping commodities. The demand for paper bags has outgrossed plastic bags because of their lower cost and lighter to carry.

In addition, the rising awareness among companies and buyers regarding global warming and environmental pollution, paper bags are increasingly used for delivery services, thereby boosting the market growth in the foreseeable years.





Impact of COVID-19

Inflated Demand for Tissue Papers to Augment Growth during Global Pandemic

The pulp and paper market is expected to grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of the strong demand for tissues in hospitals. The need for tissues and toilet papers is increasing because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the world. For example, Kimberly-Clark Corporation boosted the manufacturing of toilet papers by donating the papers to hospitals. The company undertook this initiative to assist hospitals in tackling COVID-19 infections. Manufacturers are expected to produce antimicrobial paper products for tackling diseases.





Segments

Based on category, the market is segregated into, wrapping & packaging, painting & writing, sanitary, newsprint, and others. Geographically, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Highlights of the Report

This report analyzes the leading segments and the recent trends of the market.

The report comprehensively discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the market and the driving and restraining factors.

It examines the regional developments and the strategies devised by the market's key players.





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Demand for Paper Packaging to Positively Affect the Market

The rising cases of environmental pollution have provoked manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly materials to package products. Manufacturers are extensively using pulp and paper packaging material because of their sustainability. Several FMCG companies are collaborating with paper producers for the packaging of their products. For example, L'Oréal group announced the launch of paper-based cosmetic tubes in collaboration with the Albea Group in 2019. Additionally, companies are aiming at providing 100% paper packaged products.

For example, Nestle S.A. has begun launching its products packaged from recyclable paper material in 2019. The company undertook this initiative to fulfill its goal of packaging the entirety of its products by using pulp and paper material by the end of 2025. The rising adoption of the material by companies for packaging products is driving the market growth.

However, using paper will likely hamper the market because of the chopping of trees from forests, resulting in global warming.





Regional Insights

High Production and Consumption of Paper in China to Foster the Asia Pacific Market Growth

The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the market share attributable to high production and consumption of pulp and paper products by China. The consumption of paper products by China has touched approximately 76 kg globally. Further, the rising adoption of products packaged from paper in India is responsible for boosting the market.

Latin America is anticipated to exhibit healthy growth because of the rising investments in paper packaging in Mexico. Additionally, the mergers and acquisition by companies for producing products packaged using paper is likely to boost the market growth.





Competitive Landscape

Foremost Strategies of Key Companies to Spur Competition

Companies have launched several pulp and paper-based products to offer the consumers several grades of paper and fuel competition. For example, International Papers is offering papers in a huge variety comprising of papers for commercial prints, office papers, converting papers, specialty papers, and digital papers. Through this product offering, the company will effectively use its resources to offer eco-friendly and good quality products to the consumers, and fuel the competitive market. Further, the key players are expanding their activities to achieve a sustainable market position. For example, Kimberly-Clark invested USD 120 million in Oklahoma Paper Mill in March 2019 for expanding the production of folded tissues, and bath tissues. Through this expansion, the company is expected to gain a significant market position in the North American region.





Key Industry Development

April 2019: Georgia-Pacific Corporation commenced an investment of USD 120 million for the Naheola Paper Mill for streamlining its bath tissue product lineup. Additionally, the company has adopted new manufacturing machinery and storage facilities.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Pulp and Paper Market Report

International Paper

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Nine Dragon Paper

Stora Enso Oyj

Sappi Limited

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

UPM-KymmeneOyj

Svenska CellulosaAktiebolaget

Oji Holding Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

The Smurfit Kappa Group

Westrock





