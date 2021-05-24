Artifex Launches the First NFT Platform Purely Focused on Digital Artists

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Artifex (www.artifex.art), a new digital art project that represents the next evolution for NFT artists and collectors, today announced the launch of its NFT platform and auction of limited edition NFT artwork based on self-portraits of renowned artists. In a world of trends, Artifex is an NFT platform designed to showcase the work of innovative digital artists. The auctions commenced on May 20th featuring original work from Billelis and toomuchlag, and on May 21st with pieces by FVUCKRENDER and Baeige. Auctions continue this week with works from Blake Kathryn and Jason Ebeyer (Tuesday, May 25), Aeforia and Maalavidaa (Wednesday, May 26), and Victor Mosquera, and XSULLO (Thursday, May 27) at www.artifex.art.

“Following the success of our NYC NFT takeover in Times Square and around the city, where we showcased digital art from 23 top artists in the space, we feel it’s time to fully launch Artifex and auction single edition artwork as well as showcase limited edition sculptures honoring some of today’s most influential NFT artists,” said Roger Dickerman, Founder of Artifex. “The industry desperately needs a solid platform that filters through the noise to reveal this generation's true artists, while also creating an opportunity for artists to represent themselves in their work; and we’re happy Artifex will meet this need.”

Each Artifex auction is released in “waves” around specific themes. The first wave is “The Family,” which represents the spirit of the NFT space: the collaboration, the community, and the positivity. The group consists of talented artists who rose up on Instagram and beyond to forge digital and real-world relationships, and blaze trails both together and individually. Each artist will showcase their work as a metaphorical self-portrait– such as a humanoid, animal, or object representation of self. The artwork ultimately answers the question: how do you see yourself in a piece of art?

Each original artwork is auctioned as a 1/1 NFT. The NFTs will feature an Artifex, or a 3D sculpture of each artist’s work, created by art director DurkAtWork. The Artifex is a /100 NFT, 67 of which are available as limited editions. Through the Artifex, the character steps out of the original artwork into 3D virtual immortality. The sculpture is timeless and has a roadmap for metaverse compatibility, AR filters, and more.

The full schedule for the auction is as follows:

Thursday, May 20th at 7:00pm EST - Billelis & toomuchlag

Friday, May 21st at 7:00pm EST - FVCKRENDER & Baeige

Tuesday, May 25th at 7:00pm EST - Blake Kathryn & Jason Ebeyer

Wednesday, May 26th at 7:00pm EST - Aeforia & Maalavidaa

Thursday, May 27th at 7:00pm EST - Victor Mosquera & XSULLO

For more information and to participate in the auction, please visit https://artifex.art/.

About Artifex

Founded in 2020, New York City-based Artifex is partnering with artists and art organizations to honor pioneering creatives in the burgeoning NFT space. By curating original pieces for sale as single editions, limited editions, in 2D and in 3D, Artifex is committed to creating a destination where collectors can acquire NFTs on a platform that honors the artists and their work. For additional information, please visit: www.artifex.art.

Twitter: @Artifex_Project

Instagram: artifex_project

Media Contact:

Transform Group: artifex@transformgroup.com







