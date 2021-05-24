English Finnish

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release 24 May 2021 at 16:30

Hannu Hiillos appointed as the new CFO for Enedo Plc

Hannu Hiillos (M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed as CFO of Enedo Plc and a member of the Executive Management Team starting August 1st, 2021.

Hiillos has been working in Enedo group since June 2019 being responsible for finance and administration for Enedo Finland Oy. He has over 30 years of experience from finance and administration in both start-ups and listed companies. Before joining Enedo he has been working several years as CFO in Pibond Oy and as group controller in Aspocomp Group Oyj.

As announced on May 4th, the current CFO Olli Mustonen has decided to move to new challenges outside Enedo. He will be working at Enedo until August 13th, 2021.

“Hannu has long and solid experience in managing finance and administration organizations and activities in challenging environments and will have an integral role in our turn-around plan execution. I am very happy that we can fill this role internally within the company. This will both get us to fully utilize the long and wide experience Hannu has and contribute in reaching the turn-around cost saving targets that we are working on”, says Enedo CEO Vesa Leino.

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group’s net sales was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.enedopower.com