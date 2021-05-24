I & J / Whitefield Consortium to Lead EXOS Aerospace Series A Raise

GREENVILLE, Texas, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXOS Aerospace & Technologies Inc, today executed an MOU with a consortium of Whitefield International Ltd based in London, England and I & J International, LLC based in Atlanta, GA to lead their $200M Series A raise. John Quinn noted, ”We chose the I & J / Whitefield consortium because of their ability to leverage their extensive international network to connect people and projects globally with resources.”



Mike Harling, Whitefield International managing director, said, “There is a rapid growth of interest in aerospace development among major funding sources worldwide. We look forward to introducing appropriate funders to EXOS Aerospace.” I & J International managing director Dr. Ian Bond added, “I am highly impressed with the incredibly talented team of engineers and entrepreneurs at EXOS Aerospace. They are dedicated to making space accessible and affordable to a wide range of commercial, government and defense customers.”

The next phase of the Exos Business Plan is to develop, fabricate and fly the Jaguar orbital vehicle, an air-launched two stage rocket designed to put 500-kg payloads into SSO. Not only are elements of the Jaguar vehicle reusable, but the intent is also to recover payloads after a predetermined period in orbit. John Quinn, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Many successful research experiments have been conducted on the International Space Station (ISS), but it is impractical for development and manufacturing in space because the ISS simply was not designed or manned to support manufacturing. Jaguar will enable routine access to and from space on the customer’s terms on what amounts to an unmanned micro-ISS. Reusable Air-launch not only increases the capability of the vehicle, it also adds to flexibility by using commercial air launch provider solutions.”

About EXOS Aerospace

EXOS is a developer of reusable space vehicles with offices in Greenville, Texas, Torino, Italy, and Adelaide, Australia. Exos Aerospace is a DDTC registered privately-owned space hardware and operations company. Our team has developed hundreds of rocket engines, over a dozen flying vehicles and has even developed manned propulsion systems used on Rocket Racers that flew manned competitive sorties. Our team has developed technology for NASA and is presently working on a Hypersonic Reusable Launch Vehicle prototype under a Phase II AFWERX contract. We look forward to bringing our Design-Build Test Iterate approach to your Space hardware project. Exos Aerospace is making SPACEavailable.

