Global Activated Carbon Market Forecasted to Garner a Revenue of $9,055.1 Million at a CAGR of 8.9% during the Forecast Period, 2019-2026 - Exclusive Report [Pages-150] by Research Dive

New York, USA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global activated carbon market is anticipated to reach $9,055.1 million by the end of 2026, from $4,573.1 million in 2018. The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report displays the real-time CAGR recorded by the market when the pandemic was on its peak in 2020. According to the report, the activated carbon market has recorded a CAGR of 8.9% during the lockdown period, while it was expected to be 9.5% in the pre-COVID-19 scenario. The reason behind this downfall is the temporary restrictions on supply chain and global economic downfall.

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

According to the report, the real-time market size has witnessed decline compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations by Research Dive. The real-time market size has generated a revenue of $3,535.8 million, while it was estimated to reach $5,439.7 million in 2020. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, governments across countries imposed severe lockdown regulations in the early months of 2020, which led to temporary closing down of all the end-user industries. This can be counted as one of the main factors behind the downfall of the market.

Post Pandemic Insight

As per the report, the global activated carbon market is expected to recover from the loss in the third or fourth quarter of 2022. However, with the emerging 2nd wave of the pandemic, the recovery period might get extended.

For instance, in March 2021, based on Japan, Kuraray Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of fibers, chemicals, and other materials, announced that it developed EVAL SC, a new grade of EVAL gas barrier resin products. It comes with greater level of shrinkability and stretchability.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

The leading players of the market include

Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH Kuraray Co. Ltd Jacobi Carbons AB Calgon Carbon Corporation Cabot Corporation Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Carbon Activated Corp Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd

among many others. The leading market players are emphasizing on the research and development, merger and acquisition, and other strategies to restore the market growth in the upcoming years.

Top Trending Reports:

