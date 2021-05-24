Sangoma Ranked In Top 5 In Omdia’s UC as a Service (UCaaS) Scorecard: North America – 2021

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (“Sangoma”) (TSXV: STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-native Communications-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) solutions for businesses of all sizes, today announced that they ranked amongst the top 5 UCaaS providers in North America in the annual Omdia UC as a Service (UCaaS) Scorecard. Omdia, a global technology research consulting firm, derives its research from Informa Tech brands and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio.



This 13th annual UC as a Service (UCaaS) Leadership Scorecard report is conducted to determine which service providers currently lead the North American market for UCaaS and are best positioned to succeed in the long term based on a set of criteria. Omdia’s criteria for inclusion and ranking include the number of UCaaS seats in North America supported by each company, which is used to identify the overall top service providers, as well as financial stability, market share momentum, service development, and customer reviews to round out the rankings.

Of note in this year’s report is the emergence of new leading companies. Author Diane Myers, Chief Analyst, UC and Collaboration at Omdia writes, “The top 10 providers have been fairly consistent over the past five+ years, with a few providers coming in and out year to year...This year’s report has the biggest shift in ranking that Omdia has seen in over 10 years.”

Amongst these shifts is Sangoma’s acquisition of Star2Star and addition to the top 5 leading companies. Highlights from the report include:

The top 5 companies for 2021: RingCentral, Zoom, Microsoft, 8x8, and Sangoma

Sangoma’s acquisition of Star2Star created a financially strong, publicly traded organization with a broad solution set that landed it fifth in the overall rankings

“It’s a high honor to be recognized amongst the top 5 providers in North America,” said Bill Wignall, CEO, Sangoma. “We are immensely proud of our team's hard work over this past year to keep us moving forward, and for coming together to create one of the leading UCaaS providers worldwide. We look forward to continuing to offer our Partners and Customers more innovative and high-value UCaaS solutions to help them reach their mission-critical goals!”

About Sangoma

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Sangoma Technologies meets that need by being a trusted leader in delivering cloud-native, value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma’s cloud-native solutions include a full suite of as-a-service offerings including: voice, video, persistent chat, meetings, connected worker integrations, trunking, fax, virtual desktops, contact center, access control and much more.

In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Enterprise Technology Fast 15, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as being awarded the Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Unified Communications and Collaboration Competitive Strategy Leadership Award and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSXV (TSXV: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com .

