Global Antiviral Drugs Market Is Expected to Reach USD 51.67 Billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global antiviral drugs market is expected to grow from USD 44.01 Billion in 2020 and to reach USD 51.67 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The factors driving the market are growing surge in healthcare framework payout ability, the extent of a well-established supply chain, increasing interest to brace the evolution of novel antiviral drugs, advances in the formulation such as fixed-dose combination and soaring requirement of diseases specific treatment, arise in public awareness, improvement in the R&D segment, increase in virus infections such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, hepatitis, HIV swine flu, Ebola, Zika virus and coronavirus. The factors restraining the market growth are awareness about the accessibility of vaccines for several diseases, growing precautionary measures, rising need for different medicines like naturopathy and homeopathy, reducing the cost of therapy, high cost involved in the development of drugs, high price of research, treatment and strict government activities.

Antiviral Drugs are defined as disease-regulating agents against viral infections. The unique patents in anti-virus drugs are Tenofovir, Tamiflu, Relemza and Telbivudine, Sustiva have switched the anti-virus face. One after the other, these drugs influence viruses at different metabolic processes and swap the regular functioning of viral particles. In the past few years, resistance is detected between viruses in opposition to specific antiviral drugs with a growing diversity of microorganisms. This stimulation leads to broad-spectrum antiviral medicines that separately attack viruses at specified targets such as DNA polymerase, NS3 Protease and Reverse Transcriptase. Antiviral drugs are a class of antimicrobials, a big group that includes antibiotic, antifungal and antiparasitic drugs. These drugs prevent or cure different viral infections such as HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, Influenza and other viral infections.

Key players operating in the market are Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Cosunter Pharmaceutical, Qingfeng Pharmaceutical, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Llc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Zydus Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Glaxosmithkline, Abbvie, Astrazeneca, Merck & Co, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla Inc, Schering-Plough Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Bausch Health, Novartis Ag, Mylan N.V., Chitai Tianqing, Novavax, Lupin, Laurus Labs Ltd and Micro Labs Ltd. To acquire a significant market share in the global antiviral drugs market, the pivotal players are now concentrating on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In April 2020, Vanda Pharmaceuticals declared collaboration with the University of Illinois for R&D on novel Antiviral against coronavirus. This will generate business expansion opportunities for the company.

Branded Drugs segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 54.0% in the year 2020

On the basis of type, the global antiviral drugs market is segmented into Branded and Generic. The Branded Drugs segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 54.0% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to its growing research and development cost combined with rapid FDA approval, the rising cost of branded drugs, increasing occurrence of infectious disease-related with high usage of branded medicines in HIV AIDS treatment.



Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors Segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.0% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the global antiviral drugs market is segmented into DNA Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, Integrase Inhibitors, Fusion Inhibitors, m-RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Immune System Modulators and Combination Drugs. The Reverse Transcriptase segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.0% in the year 2020.

Regional Segment of Antiviral Drugs Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global antiviral drugs market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the largest market share of 54.0% in the year 2020. This growth was accountable to the country witnessing a considerable increase in COVID-19 affected patients and this will fuel demand for Antiviral drugs.

About the report:

The global antiviral drugs market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors' position grid analysis.

