Raymond James Launches New Proposal Tool Within Its Robust Wealth Management Technology Suite

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demonstrating the firm’s commitment to supporting financial advisors through innovative technology and its continued investment in the platform, Raymond James is introducing a new application to assist financial advisors with communicating more holistic, customized offerings with prospective and current clients, according to Chief Information Officer Vin Campagnoli.

The new technology tool goes beyond traditional investment plan creation, enabling advisors to quickly and easily present clients with their unique offering – from their background, niche expertise and financial planning process, to how they can best serve clients through customized investment models. The new tool is the latest addition to the firm’s Wealth Management technology suite. From planning and research, to execution and reporting, the platform provides a wide range of integrated capabilities from one convenient application.

“We are dedicated to building innovative technology that streamlines important, yet time-consuming tasks – like creating customized client proposals – so financial advisors can continue to focus their time on what matters most: their clients,” said Campagnoli. “This new tool is another example of our commitment to providing financial advisors with efficient, flexible and forward-thinking technology needed to support their clients’ evolving needs and grow their businesses. This new application will help advisors differentiate their service, and create lasting impressions as they build and strengthen relationships with their clients.”

Designed with input and feedback from Raymond James financial advisors, the tool is a fully customizable and easy-to-use “proposal in a box,” incorporating advisors’ branding and helping them share their story and process. Not only does it provide sophisticated investment data analysis, it also packages a prospect's, referral's or client’s portfolio and proposed investment changes into a client presentation within a few clicks. This new capability saves financial advisors hours of time, with the ability to house compliance-approved content like advisor bios and templates for different client segments. The tool, which has been in pilot, will roll out to Raymond James financial advisors beginning this summer.

“The new proposal tool is fantastic,” said Michelle Marquez, managing director of California-based Marquez Private Wealth Management of Raymond James and a participant in the firm’s proposal pilot program. “I used the new tool to package and share our story, investment process and customized models to a prospective client, who was so impressed by our proposal that it helped us ultimately win the client’s business of over $15 million in assets. It was intuitive and efficient, and we’re excited to further leverage the tool with current clients and for business development.”

“In addition to our advisor-centric culture and full-service suite of solutions and resources, advisors continue citing the firm’s technology as a key differentiator at Raymond James,” said Scott Curtis, Private Client Group president. “We’re proud to continue developing and enhancing industry-leading solutions for financial advisors to deliver more efficient and effective client experiences.”

In addition to this new tool, key features within Raymond James’ Wealth Management technology platform include:

Product Catalog – among the firm’s most popular advisor tools (94% of advisors utilizing), this award-winning application is used to search, screen and compare financial product attributes

Online Performance – an interactive tool that monitors and compares portfolio performance over time and allows advisors to dissect the underlying portfolio activity

Client Reporting – an award-winning, integrated tool used to create customized reports for a more personalized client review

Portfolio Management – an award-winning tool used to construct and analyze custom investment portfolios and compare them to clients’ portfolios or other products

Consolidated Order Entry – a tool that enhances the multi-order process and the trading experience for equities, options and mutual funds

As with all Raymond James technology tools, advisors can access these capabilities and more on their desktops or on the go. They can also take their business anywhere with the firm’s award-winning Advisor Mobile app.

To learn more about Raymond James’ technology and take a virtual technology tour, click here.

