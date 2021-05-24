SO’BiO étic® Brings Organic and Natural Moisturizing Skincare to America

PALM BEACH, FL, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SO’BiO étic®, an organic and natural skincare brand from France, knows that moisturizing reduces potential skin problems.

Every day the elements, dry air in your home, hot water, and even medications can cause the skin to dry out.

“We know dry skin is a problem for many women, which is why SO’BiO étic® developed Hydra Aloe Vera, a line of hydrating organic skincare for all skin types,” said Sabrina Vincent, Area Director of the Americas for Léa Nature, the parent company of SO’BiO étic®.

HYDRA Aloe Vera moisturizers use only the best organic Aloe Vera juice that provides highly-concentrated hydration drawn from the heart of the plant. It is also 99 % natural with no parabens, silicons, or artificial fragrances.

The HYDRA Aloe Vera product line in America include:

24-hour moisturizing fresh gel-cream, which is a deeply hydrating daycream

Fresh thirst-quenching gel mask, a hydrating mask made with more than 60% Aloe Vera

“Our HYDRA Aloe Vera product line will hydrate, soothe, and leave your skin feeling soft and soothed,” she said.

In total, SO’BiO étic® will roll-out more than 15 organic skincare and hair products, including the following product lines:

Pour une Peau Parfaite, a simple skincare routine based on the sacred lotus flower from Vietnam.

Pur Bamboo, which eliminates impurities and purifies the skin.

Précieux Argan Peaux Matures, which is ideal for mature skin.

SO’BiO étic® shampoos & conditioners

Léa Nature in France developed SO’BiO étic® as a healthy alternative to traditional products on the market.

“Women today choose SO’BiO étic® because they want chemical-free, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free products,” Sabrina Vincent said, adding that today’s consumers want companies that align with their social values.

“At SO’BiO étic®, we offer health on two levels,” she said. “First, we developed organic and natural skincare products certified by Ecocert, the European certification standard for organic brands, and by COSMOS ORGANIC, which is the label of more than 22,000 products in 70 countries.

“Second, we are an ethical company that believes in protecting the environment by using sustainable practices with carefully selected producers,” she added.

SO’BiO étic® supports the “1% for the Planet” initiative by donating one percent of its turnover to the organization, which supports nature, humankind, and wildlife projects.

“We want women to have the opportunity to buy affordable organic, natural, and healthy skincare products without the chemicals other brands contain,” she said. “SO’BiO étic is now the number 1 brand in organic & natural beauty products in France*. We believe American women will love SO’BiO étic® skincare as much as French women do.”

To purchase SO’BiO étic's® products, visit OneLavi.com.

* IIRI – France HMSM – Organic & Natural cosmetic panel – CAM P09 2019

* Précieux Argan Peau Mature line’s formula is expected to be vegan later this year. For now, it uses royal jelly.

