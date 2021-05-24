Questex Launches the New XLIVE, Grows Experiential Footprint in Live Events and Entertainment

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services company, today announces the relaunch and expansion of XLIVE, a brand at the nexus of the event experience. From B2B events to fan engagement, XLIVE will provide event planners, technology vendors, agencies and venues with the news, insight and analysis they need to successfully navigate events in the post pandemic era.



XLIVE will provide year-round engagement via newsletters, website, events and virtual solutions. Its new content hub, XLIVE Global (xliveglobal.com) will cover two areas of the live experience: XLIVE B2B Experience for corporate/event planners, venues, and facilities; and XLIVE Fan Experience for event management, production professionals, producers, marketing agencies and more.

Paul Miller, CEO, Questex said, “As we return to in-person gatherings this is the perfect time to rethink how professionals can deliver better experiences. The burgeoning virtual events market is attracting huge investment and is here to stay. New technology driven innovation has catapulted virtual concerts and conferences, gamification, AR/VR experiences and hybrid options. So, what is the future of event experiences? How will technology influence the future experiences? And how can industry professionals best navigate the shifting landscape? We aim to answer these questions with the new XLIVE.”

Questex brands live in the experience economy, bringing people together in the markets that help them live better and live longer and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences in fast-growing markets. XLIVE, and brands such as LDI, connect to the live audience experience and build on Questex’s audiences and platforms in Hotel, Travel and Technology as well as the recent acquisition of the Digital Signage Expo assets.

The XLIVE portfolio will follow the established and successful Fierce content and event model. This proprietary framework allows Questex to replicate and scale quickly into existing and new verticals. Questex has a robust audience database in the event experience market as well as deep expertise in its other markets.

Victoria Copans is joining Questex to lead the XLIVE content coverage of the transformation of the events industry. Copans will work closely with the Questex content teams for Live Design, Meeting Spotlight and others Questex markets covering live event experiences. Copans has been involved in the events industry for a number of years, including hands-on experience working at an event agency and as the lead contributor for EventMB’s technology beat.

In addition to Questex content contributors, XLIVE will be drawing from the expertise of industry leading voices such as Danica Tormohlen who will be spearheading a video interview series discussing the transformation of the event industry.

XLIVE will continue to be held in-person in conjunction with the Live Design International (LDI) Conference and Tradeshow, with an exhibit floor from November 19-21, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition, XLIVE will have a presence at the Fierce Pharma Meeting Professionals Summit, November 3-4 at Harrah’s Atlantic City in New Jersey.

XLIVE will also be organizing several virtual events, including the XLIVE Pro Summit in August for the B2B experience market and the XLIVE Corporate Events Summit in October.

Registration will open for XLIVE in-person and virtual events this summer. Visit the XLIVE website for all-new content at xliveglobal.com. To sign up for the XLIVE B2B Experience and XLIVE Fan Experience newsletters, click here.

For XLIVE sponsorship opportunities, contact Kevin Gray at kgray@questex.com.

Stay connected to XLIVE on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Marketing Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com

212 895 8488‬