Nepheline Market Size to Reach $195.03 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 2.3%: AMR

Portland, OR, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nepheline market garnered $171.70 million in 2019, and is estimated to generate $195.03 million by 2027, portraying a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Growth in adoption of nepheline for glass manufacturing and ceramic products fuel the global nepheline market. However, elevating transportation costs hinders the market growth. On the other hand, upcoming power projects present new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Factors such as temporary closure of manufacturing sites and travel restrictions, disruption in supply chain, and delay is shipment have majorly impacted the market.

Shut down of other end using industries such as refractories and glass have further impacted the sales of the market.

Moreover, as the government bodies are issuing measures to restart the businesses, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global nepheline market based on product type, application, and region.

Based on product type, the market is segmented on the basis of nepheline syenite, nepheline monzonite, and nephelinites. The nepheline syenite segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Simultaneously, both the nepheline syenite and nephelinites segments are projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end user, the glass products segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global nepheline market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the refractories segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 2.6% from 2020 to 2027. The market also studies segment including ceramic products and others.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and will maintain its lead position by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global nepheline market analyzed in the research include The 3M Company, Fineton Industrial Minerals Ltd., AGSCO Corporation, Unimin Corp. (COVIA), Anyang Country Mining Co Ltd., SCR Sibelco, RUSAL PLC, Phos Agro Group of Companies, Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd., and North Cape Minerals AS.

