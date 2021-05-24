Clamp-on Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Value Anticipated To Reach US$ 1,456.7 Million By 2027: Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Clamp-on Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 1,456.7 Mn by 2027.



The presence of prominent players operating in the clamp-on ultrasonic flow metre market with manufacturing plants/units in Asia Pacific is attributed to the region's growth. Furthermore, the lower cost of production in this region is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global clamp-on ultrasonic flow meter market.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2637

Market Dynamics

Various advancements in ultrasonic flow meters have been introduced in recent years, such as wireless connectivity and compatibility with single and dual sensors. Despite some limitations due to non-conductive fluids, electromagnetic induction technology is a good fit for liquid flow measurement. After calibrating the ultrasonic flow meter with water, it can be used to measure other types of conductive fluid with no additional correction. Some manufacturers have already introduced new advanced technologies in flow meters for the benefit of customers in order to make flow rate measurement easier and more reliable. Some of the products available include battery-powered flow rate displays with local and remote display in locations where equipment is subjected to various environmental elements.

The ultrasonic flow meter offers high levels of accuracy and cost-effective flow measurement, propelling the clamp-on ultrasonic flow meter market forward. Clamp-on ultrasonic flow meters, on the other hand, are incompatible with non-conductive liquids, which may limit market growth. Furthermore, advancements in sensor technology and a wide range of applications for this device in industries such as oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater, power generation, and others are expected to drive the clamp-on ultrasonic flow meter market growth.

VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/clamp-on-ultrasonic-flow-meter-market

Segmental Outlook

The global clamp-on ultrasound flow meter market is segmented based on measurement technology and end-user. Based on measurement technology, the market is segmented as doppler, transit time, and hybrid. Further, end -user is segregated as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, water & wastewater, power generation, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The major players involved in the clamp-on ultrasonic flow meter market involve Badger Meter, Inc., Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V., CMC Technologies Pty Limited, Danfoss, EESIFLO, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., and among others.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

Some of the key observations regarding clamp-on ultrasonic flow meter industry include:

In June 2020, Badger Meter announced new product launching namely, "Dynasonics UHC100 ultrasonic thermal energy meter". The newly launched product is one of the first instruments to receive the new Canada Weights and Measures approval for use in liquid heating and cooling applications in Canada.





In September 2020, AW-Lake announced a new product launch "portable ultrasonic flow meter for industrial applications". This device uses transducers that clamp onto the outside of pipes. The transducers provide two functions, to transmit or receive ultrasonic waves in several configurations. This device is suitable for wet environments and can operate in a wide range of temperatures.





In May 2020, SONOTEC announced new product launch namely, "SEMIFLOW Ex1". The newly launched product opens a new product category of intrinsically safe ultrasonic flow sensors with control gear for non-contact liquid flow measurement on small and midsize rigid plastic tubes to ensure safe operation in hazardous areas. SEMIFLOW CO.66 PI Ex1 sensors are protected against explosion hazard by gases, vapors, and liquids according to the gas group IIB. The device protection level (EPL) is "Gb" for the use in Zone 1 according to ATEX/IECEx.





In March 2017, Panametrics a Baker Hughes business announced new product launching namely, "TransPort® PT900 Portable Ultrasonic Flow Meter". The newly launched product is a clamp-on meter for liquid flow measurement. Significant customer research and input informed the design of the TransPort, leading to an all-new transmitter and clamping fixture and app-driven user interface on an Android tablet. To account for the differing experience levels and frequency of use requirements, the TransPort is so easy to install and intuitive to use that anyone can confidently make a flow measurement in just minutes and then move on to their next task. They do not need to spend valuable time programming and installing the meter.



INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2637

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2637

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting