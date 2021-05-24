Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market to Reach $420.98 Billion by 2027: AMR

Portland, OR , May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America is estimated to hold the lion’s share throughout the forecast period.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global big data and business analytics market is estimated to reach $420.98 billion by 2027, registering at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights market characteristics, market potential, and growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Request Free Sample Report Now: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6798524920289619968

Pramod Borasi, a Research Analyst, ICT at Allied Market Research, stated, “Rise in adoption of big data analytics software by several organizations, increase in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among SMEs, and advantages of big data & business analytics solutions have boosted the growth of the global big data and business analytics market. However, high cost of implementation and lack of skilled personnel hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in trends such as social media analytics and requirement to avail insights for business planning would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.”

Covid-19 pandemic impact on the market:

The Covid-19 outbreak negatively affected the market. The strict regulations of lockdown imposed by various governments and ban on international travel to curb the spread of the virus resulted in a sudden downfall in demand for big data and business analytics in 2020.

However, several organizations adopted the work from home culture, which increased the demand for cloud-based big data analytics to manage critical information of companies. Moreover, the demand for business analytics is estimated to increase post-pandemic.

Download Brochure: https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/1933497393480148

The global big data and business analytics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America is estimated to hold the lion’s share throughout the forecast period.

The global big data and business analytics market is divided on the basis of component, deployment model, analytic tool, application, and industry vertical.

Based on component, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. However, the service segment would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Pages: https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1392759064002768902?s=20

On the basis of deployment type, the cloud segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the on-premise segment would hold the largest share throughout the forecast period.

The global big data and business analytics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, TIBCO Software Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corporation.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.