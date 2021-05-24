Grant of Options

Providence Resources P.l.c. Grant of Share Options

Dublin and London – May 24 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (“Providence” or the “Company”), the Irish based energy company, announces that the Board has agreed to award the following share options over ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company (the “Options”) to non-executive directors of the Company:

James Menton 4,500,000

Andrew MacKay 4,500,000

The Options will vest in three equal tranches on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date , and are exercisable at a price of Euro 0.038 per share.

For further information please contact:

ENQUIRIES

Providence Resources P.l.c. Tel: +353 1 219 4074

Alan Linn, CEO

Job Langbroek

Investor Relations

J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Anthony Farrell

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Joe Heron Tel: +353 87 6909735

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Menton 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Providence Resources P.l.c. b) LEI 635400DSMSR5LZVGDI48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Award of options over Ordinary shares of €0.001 each. Identification code IE00B66B5T26 b) Nature of the Transaction Award of Share Options c)



Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)



€0.038 4,500,000 d) Aggregated information







Aggregated volume Price n/a







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew MacKay 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Providence Resources P.l.c. b) LEI 635400DSMSR5LZVGDI48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Award of options over Ordinary shares of €0.001 each. Identification code IE00B66B5T26 b) Nature of the Transaction Award of Share Options c)



Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)



€0.038 4,500,000 d) Aggregated information







Aggregated volume Price n/a



