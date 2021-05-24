Grant of Options

Providence Resources P.l.c. Grant of Share Options
Dublin and London – May 24 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (“Providence” or the “Company”), the Irish based energy company, announces that the Board has agreed to award the following share options over ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company (the “Options”) to non-executive directors of the Company:

James Menton                                 4,500,000

Andrew MacKay                               4,500,000

The Options will vest in three equal tranches on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date , and are exercisable at a price of Euro 0.038 per share.

For further information please contact:

ENQUIRIES
Providence Resources P.l.c.        Tel: +353 1 219 4074
Alan Linn, CEO

Job Langbroek
Investor Relations

J&E Davy                               Tel: +353 1 679 6363
Anthony Farrell

MEDIA ENQUIRIES
Joe Heron                              Tel: +353 87 6909735

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name James Menton
2. Reason for the Notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Providence Resources P.l.c.
b) LEI 635400DSMSR5LZVGDI48
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description        of        the        Financial instrument, type of instrument Award of options over Ordinary shares of €0.001 each.
Identification code IE00B66B5T26
b) Nature of the Transaction Award of Share Options
c)

  		Price(s) and volume(s)

  		 

  		Price(s) Volume(s)  

 
€0.038 4,500,000
d) Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume Price 		n/a



e) Date of the transaction 21 May 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM (LON:PVR)

 


