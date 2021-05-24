Grant of Options

Providence Resources P.l.c. Grant of Share Options
Dublin and London – May 24 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (“Providence” or the “Company”), the Irish based energy company, announces that the Board has agreed to award the following share options over ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company (the “Options”) to non-executive directors of the Company:
James Menton 4,500,000
Andrew MacKay 4,500,000
The Options will vest in three equal tranches on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date , and are exercisable at a price of Euro 0.038 per share.
