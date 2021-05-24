Automotive Hall of Fame Awards Otonomo CEO Ben Volkow the Industry Influencer Award

Herzliya, Israel, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo), provider of a leading platform and marketplace for vehicle data, announced that Ben Volkow, Otonomo CEO has been named an Industry Influencer by the Automotive Hall of Fame.

“Otonomo is serving to improve the driver experience and the transportation ecosystem and I am honored to be recognized as such by the Automotive Hall of Fame.” said Ben Volkow, Otonomo CEO. “It is exciting to be named alongside such impressive leaders who each have made a strong and lasting impact on the automotive industry and beyond.”

Ben Volkow named as an Industry Influencer Award winner for his work in creating the world’s pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace for sharing and utilizing data. His vision is driving the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space.

2021 Industry Influencer Awardees

The Industry Influencer Award recognizes individuals who are influencing and leading through their actions, innovations and visible positions on issues surrounding the automotive industry and its future. They are admired by their peers and respected and followed by key decision makers.

Other winners include: Jim Baumbick, Vice President, Enterprise Product Line Management, Strategy, and Planning, Ford Motor Company, Laurent Borne, President & CTO, Stoneridge, Nelda J. Connors, Founder & CEO, Strategic Partner, Pine Grove Holdings, LLC, Chris Ludwig, Vice President, EPIC Experience Team, HARMAN International, Parham Vasaiely, Global Director Product Management, Aptiv and Deborah Wahl, Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our awardees this summer,” said Automotive Hall of Fame President Sarah Cook. “The Industry Influencer awardees are all individuals that are in the front of their fields addressing the challenges of the future of mobility. This group is a great addition to the Inductees and Mobility Innovator Awardee announced last year.”





About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day from over 40 million global connected vehicles, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around the car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, traffic management, and smart city solutions. Otonomo is headquartered and has an R&D center in Israel, and it has a presence in the United States, and Europe.

For more information, visit www.otonomo.io.

About the Automotive Hall of Fame

The Automotive Hall of Fame tells moving stories of those who have made outstanding contributions to the automotive industry. Founded in 1939, the Automotive Hall of Fame has honored 762 individuals from around the world that have been impactful and important to the automotive and mobility industry. The Automotive Hall of Fame is located at 21400 Oakwood Blvd in Dearborn, Michigan and is open to the public for tours. You can also visit the Automotive Hall of Fame online at automotivehalloffame.org or on our Facebook and Instagram pages.