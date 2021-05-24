City National Bank Hires Cross-Border Banking Team in New York

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank announced today that it has hired a new Cross-Border Banking team to serve the specialized needs of individuals and business teams who relocate to the U.S. from other countries. Based in New York, the team is led by Daniel Bostwick, senior vice president.



Businesses throughout the U.S. are planning their transition to the “next normal” after so many plans have been put on pause since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As a result, the labor market is rife with activity, and workers, including skilled foreign nationals, are in high demand in many industries. The addition of this new team from a major global bank enhances City National’s capabilities in providing personalized guidance and custom financial solutions to individuals and teams immigrating to the U.S.

This initiative also amplifies the bank’s substantial growth on the East Coast. Last year, City National opened new branches in the Washington, D.C., area and Atlanta, as well as three new branches in Manhattan — in Manhattan West, Flatiron and NoMad, bringing its total in the city to five. In addition, in 2019, City National opened its first full-service regional banking center on Long Island, in Melville.

“This Cross-Border Banking team brings another key differentiator to City National that complements our growth strategy, especially on the East Coast,” said Scott Witter, executive vice president and head of Personal & Business Banking at City National. “Today, City National provides highly personalized service and tailored financial solutions that can meet the financial needs and objectives of clients like never before. This team has been together for 20 years and is recognized for its expertise in providing these services to executives moving into the United States.”

“Dan and his team have truly set the standard for providing financial services to foreign nationals. They represent an incredible opportunity for City National, our clients and our future clients,” said Mark Gusinov, senior vice president and leader of City National’s Personal & Business Banking division on the East Coast. “From our very first conversations, it was clear that they would be a perfect fit for City National — we share the same values and the same entrepreneurial spirit that drives all of our colleagues. We’re excited to welcome Dan, Ken, Bob, Doug and Klodet on board.”

City National has the backing of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies and one of the strongest, most secure and best-performing banks in the world. RBC’s business model has a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to its 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries.

Leading the new team in New York are:

Daniel J. Bostwick , senior vice president and Cross-Border Banking manager. Bostwick brings 30 years of domestic and international banking experience to City National, including more than two decades dedicated to fulfilling the unique financial needs of globally mobile executives. Prior to joining City National, Bostwick built and grew expatriate banking programs at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup and most recently HSBC Bank. Considered a leading authority on expatriate financial matters, Bostwick is an active member of several expatriate/relocation industry associations and frequently presents at industry symposiums and conferences. He volunteers with various youth programs and to help families facing the crisis of food insecurity, and is an active member of the New York chapter of the ALS Association.





The new team will be located in City National’s office at:

400 Park Ave

New York, NY 10022

(917) 322-0600

