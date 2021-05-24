FOMO CORP. ACQUISITION TARGET SMARTGUARD-SOLUTIONS LLC QUALIFIES FOR NON-COMPETITIVE BID AND PROCUREMENT PROCESS

Chicago IL, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce that its acquisition target, SmartGuard-Solutions LLC (SGS - https://smartguard-solutions.com), has been advised that the U.S. Navy has qualified the SGS air disinfecting UV-C light fan for a NON-COMPETITIVE BID AND PROCUREMENT PROCESS. Furthermore, the U.S. Navy views the fan as a “unique or highly specialized” product and that SGS is the only source for procurement of this product. SGS was further advised that, in the vetting process, SGS’s fan was compared with 19 other vendors supplying products similar to that of the SGS fan and that SGS prevailed on the basis of superior specifications, efficacy of performance and pricing.



The U.S. Navy has been purchasing SGS’s air disinfecting UV-C light fan since early 2021. This fan eliminates/deactivates indoor airborne pathogens causing the COVID-19 virus as well as other viruses plus all odors. Other clients using the fan include U.S. government agencies, airports, schools, universities, major property managers and hospitality companies, among others. With the recent CDC announcement that COVID-19 spreads primarily through air particles within enclosed settings, SGS believes it is well positioned to participate in the growth of the disinfection market.

Bill Butler, SmartGuard-Solutions CEO, commented: “This classification validates SGS’s market position, and combined with our financing capability creates, in our view, a significant sales opportunity with potential annuitized revenues particularly with respect to schools, universities and office buildings as the U.S. economy emerges from the COVID shutdown.”

Vik Grover, FOMO’s CEO, added: “SGS’s UV-C light fan is a truly unique product and when offered in conjunction with the SGS as-a-Service business model, clients will be presented with a compelling value proposition. We believe our stockholders will be well served with the expected returns from our investment in SGS.”

FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com) is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

