Greenhouse Treatment Center Announces Treatment Track Tailored to Veterans and First Responders

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services throughout Texas, has announced the creation of the Battalion Program, a treatment track with tailored clinical programming and activities that addresses the specific needs of military veterans and first responders. First responders can include police/correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and workers from other professions that can involve exposure to trauma on the job.



Greenhouse Treatment Center is now a community care provider in the VA network of community care providers. For more information, visit https://greenhousetreatment.com/addiction-treatment-services-dallas/salute-to-recovery/ .

“Those with careers that often involve traumatic events encounter situations that the average person may never experience,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “In order to best treat these veterans and first responders, specialized treatment that caters to their unique experiences is necessary to lead them to recovery.”

The Greenhouse Battalion Program consists of a four-week curriculum that focuses on the neurobiology of addiction, PTSD, and learning how to rebuild or expand resources that will allow patients to cope with daily life without substances. Patients of the Battalion Program will be treated in a single closed cohort meant to recreate the kind of camaraderie experienced as a veteran or first responder.

Treatment is centered around evidence-based therapeutic approaches and topics specifically relevant to veterans and first responders. Effective therapeutic approaches for this population such as trauma informed/cognitive behavioral therapy and eye movement desensitization reprocessing (EMDR) will be utilized. Additionally, subject matter, including first responder and military culture, the impact of hypervigilance and stress, cognitive distortions and reaching out for support from others will be discussed.

To maintain sobriety, upon completion of the program, Greenhouse will work with veterans and first responders to ensure that they have the resources they need such as housing, VA appointments, mental health resources and local support.

“Adding the Battalion program to our list of services is an honor,” said Harrell. “Asking for help is a courageous action, and when our veterans and first responders reach out, we want to make sure that we’re available to help in every way we can.”

About Greenhouse Treatment Center

Greenhouse Treatment Center treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, please find us at GreenhouseTreatment.com .