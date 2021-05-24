TWENTY-THREE SMALL BUSINESSES SELECTED TO PARTICIPATE IN CATALYST COLLISION EVENT

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its second virtual Catalyst Collision Event, June 22-25, the Catalyst Accelerator will showcase the dual-use, innovative space technologies of 23 small businesses to government and commercial scouts and will showcase an additional 7 companies in Friday’s Tech Gallery. Sponsored by Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV), the four-day pitch event will spark connections and collaborations between startups and small businesses, helping them gain traction in the space sector.

“The Catalyst Collision is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for startups to meet DoD users and showcase their solutions to Government technology scouts. What makes this event so unique is that companies receive on the spot feedback after their pitch so they know how they can pivot their technology to immediately start working with the DoD,” says Government Lead, Captain Dalton “DJ” Hayes. Companies chosen for this event have technology that aligns with SpaceWERX Space Prime initiative, including hybrid data movement, on-orbit advanced power, advanced space maneuver, orbital refueling and manufacturing, orbital debris remediation, and space-based cyber security.

Participating companies will receive assistance from the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Kansas, in developing the documents necessary for pitching: QUAD Chart, Information Paper, BLUF Statement, and a Pitch Deck. The event includes not only pitching to Government scouts but also daily panel discussions and networking opportunities with the scouts. Friday’s Tech Gallery is open to the public for companies to network within the greater Space community and encourages potential partnerships with existing defense contractors and the other pitching companies. KiMar Gartman, Catalyst Accelerator’s Program Director notes, “This is the 2nd annual Catalyst Collision pitch event. We are excited to offer innovative companies an opportunity to pitch or showcase their technology to a diverse audience of Government tech scouts and Industry leaders. Our goal is to advance DoD’s efforts in getting innovative technology into the hands of the US Warfighter! We hope readers will join us on June 25th for the virtual Tech Gallery showcase event and meet these amazing companies. Find the registration link on our website: https://catalystaccelerator.space/”.

Companies participating in this event include:

ANOVA Intelligence

Astrapi Corporation

Astroscale

Atomos Nuclear and Space Corporation

Benchmark Space Systems

Bradford Space

Buckeye Photonics

CisLunar Industries USA Inc.

DornerWorks

IBOSS GmbH

IronStar Engineering

Kall Morris Inc.

Kayhan Space

Neutron Star Systems

NovaWurks

Obruta Space Solutions Corp.

Orbit Fab, Inc

Orbital Composites, Inc.

Ortum Stellar Eo

Pangea Aerospace

Photonicity

SaraniaSat Inc.

sci-Zone

SCOUT

Skycorp Inc.

Space Environment Technologies, LLC

Spry Squared, Inc.

Starfish Space

Virtru

Xona Space Systems

This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors. Many thanks to SBDC Kansas, National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), Northrop Grumman, ValidEval, and Microsoft.



About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force’s Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the United States Space Force, and the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams.