Leaders in Volumetric Video, Arcturus, Turn to Liaison for PR Strategy

PORTLAND, Ore., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liaison, an award-winning communications firm specializing in 3D technology, has been selected by Arcturus as its worldwide agency of record. Liaison will direct awareness campaigns for the company, as well as education initiatives for volumetric video, a rapidly emerging market. The goal is to position Arcturus – a company founded by former Google, Pixar, Dreamworks and Autodesk execs – as the leader in the next major step in the evolution of video.

“Right now, volumetric video is the new kid on the block,” said Heidi Lowell, founder and president of Liaison. “In order to grow into an industry mainstay, tech like this needs a precise and powerful message, and they need to be aggressive in getting it out there. At Liaison, that’s what we do best.”

Arcturus builds tools that make it possible for content creators to leverage the power of volumetric video and then deliver it to viewers. Volumetric video captures a 3D space, including objects and live performers, from all angles using multiple cameras. The recorded data can then be made responsive and interactive by using Arcturus’s “HoloSuite” tools, making it ideal for technologies like holograms and augmented reality. HoloSuite allows creators to manage and edit the videos, and add them to existing workflows in other post-production tools, including Maya, Unreal Engine and more. Then, using proprietary compression technology, creators can stream the content directly to a desktop browser or compatible mobile device, where it can be viewed without the need for additional hardware or special apps.

“Like any new tech, volumetric video is complicated on its face, but the value it brings is clear,” said Piotr Uzarowicz, head of partnerships and marketing at Arcturus. “Liaison’s understanding of the tech, the players and the markets will be essential in crafting that unique story that we can take to the masses.”

About Liaison

Founded in 1998, Liaison represents a “who’s who” of the 3D tech and production world. One of the first 3D PR firms, Liaison helps clients capitalize on the most interesting aspects of 3D, providing an easier path to stories that stick. Liaison focuses on films, games, broadcast, VR/AR, emerging tech, animation and architecture. Current/former clients include NVIDIA, Wacom, Chaos Group, Digital Domain, Rokoko, TurboSquid, Foundry and Allegorithmic.

About Arcturus

Arcturus is the global leader in editing, distributing, and streaming volumetric videos to any device. Founded in 2016 by innovators with deep backgrounds in storytelling and technology from Netflix, Google, Pixar, Dreamworks, Autodesk, Uber, and YouTube, Arcturus was ideally suited to create “HoloSuite,” a SaaS post-production platform, offering tools for editing and distributing volumetric video. HoloSuite consists of “HoloEdit,” an optimized pipeline for the editing and compression of volumetric video, and “HoloStream,” an adaptive streaming solution that streams polygons directly to the viewer.

Arcturus also helps others navigate the volumetric video ecosystem. Consulting work includes Hulu’s Emmy nominated “Light as a Feather” Magic Leap activation, and Madonna’s volumetric holograms at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the first ever live broadcast of a volumetric performance and the winner of the Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere award.

