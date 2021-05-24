24 May 2021

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 24 May 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-









Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



24/05/2021



Share Price:



£5.91 Matching Shares



Award Date: 24/05/2021



Share Price:



£5.91 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 24/05/2021 Simon Coles 21 21 1,731 Katy Wilde 21 21 3,252 Alan Dale 21 21 1,814 Benjamin Ford 21 21 421 Nicholas Wiles 21 21 339

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

