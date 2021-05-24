Reading Plus Named SIIA Education Technology 2021 CODiE Award Finalist for Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution

WINOOSKI, Vt., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, an evidence-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, is a SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution category. The CODiE Awards, produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognizes applications, products, and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services, and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.

Reading Plus develops students’ comprehension, fluency, stamina, vocabulary, and motivation to read, including Tiers 1-3 and multilingual learners. The adaptive literacy program received the highest Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) evidence of effectiveness ranking—level one for “strong evidence”— showing a statistically significant effect on improving student outcomes. Used by more than 1 million students, Reading Plus improves reading proficiency by 2.5 grade levels in a single school year.



“We’re honored to receive this peer recognition highlighting our team’s commitment to developing an adaptive learning solution that enhances and builds student literacy capabilities,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “By providing an enriching, personalized reading experience that is supplemental to schools' core curriculums, we can help educators set their students up for success both inside and outside of the classroom.”



Administrators and educators serve as judges for the SIIA CODiE Awards and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores account for 80% of the overall score, determining category finalists. Education technology category winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 23.

“The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in edtech,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA president. “This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year’s finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of this important industry.”



To learn more about the benefits of the Reading Plus program, visit www.readingplus.com .



ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is an evidence-based, online program that provides personalized instruction and intervention for students, improving reading proficiency by 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. The adaptive literacy program develops fluency, comprehension, and vocabulary, while also measuring student motivation. It supports students with diverse needs, including multilingual learners, students who qualify for special education services, RTI/MTSS Tiers 1–3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development, and highly rated customer support. Used in more than 7,800 schools, the Reading Plus program is helping over 1 million students become confident, lifelong readers. For more information, visit www.readingplus.com .



ABOUT THE SIIA CODiE™ AWARDS

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

ABOUT SOFTWARE AND INFORMATION INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

