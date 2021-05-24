Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, a Spectacular 360-Digital Experience, Opens June 5th on the Former Trading Floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience , a 360-degree digital “art event” that explores the life and works of the Dutch genius, makes its highly anticipated arrival in New York City on June 5th after selling out in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.



Staged on the massive former trading floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange, now known as Skylight at 300 Vesey Street in Battery Park, the completely immersive experience that has dazzled audiences since 2017 will provide visitors a unique look into the life and work of Vincent Van Gogh, providing a new, highly intimate understanding of the post-impressionist genius.

The one-of-a-kind event is made possible by Exhibition Hub , an international entertainment producer and Fever , a leading entertainment discovery platform who have collaborated with Running Subway , a New York-based entertainment production company, to serve as the local producer.

“With deep appreciation and respect for the talented artist, we have designed a spectacular experience that is enriched with history, taking visitors throughout Van Gogh’s life to ensure inspiring, engaging and educational entertainment,” said Mario Iacampo, CEO of Exhibition Hub, a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions across the world. “We are thrilled to partner with the finest creative producers who share a vision of using the highest quality technology both for the projections and content to bring the works of the post-impressionist genius to life through a completely immersive digital experience unlike any other.”

Using the latest and most innovative 4k resolution technology provided exclusively by Barco, the global leader in visual display technology, visitors will step into a virtual experience featuring more than 400 of Van Gogh’s iconic sketches, drawings, and paintings dramatically displayed four-stories-high on over 30,000-square-feet of projection surface. The unique experience is made possible by state-of-the-art video mapping technology, coupled with projections on the floor to create the impression for the audience of being enveloped in the art.

“The fusion of art and technology is something we’re really inspired by at Barco, because it’s an excellent way to make art more accessible for diverse audiences,” confirms Jan De Witte, Barco CEO. “We’re excited to be part of this digital arts journey with visualization solutions that enable immersive storytelling, dynamic exhibitions and new museum experiences like Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in New York.”

A drawing studio and additional galleries further explore the life, works and techniques of Van Gogh, creating a truly immersive experience that provides the most complete look to date into the world of the highly influential 19th-century artist.

The exhibition also includes an optional one-of-a-kind virtual reality (VR) experience in a separate gallery. This multi-sensory experience guides the viewer through a 10-minute journey on “A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles,” that provides insight into the inspiration behind some of Van Gogh’s most beloved works, including Vincent’s Bedroom in Arles, Starry Night, Wheatfield With Crows, and Starry Night Over The Rhone River, to name a few.

“This will be an event that New Yorkers and those visiting will never forget – enriched with culture and history in both the location and the experience,” said James Sanna, Founder and CEO of Running Subway Productions, the New York-based producer of the event. “We are humbled to help bring this spectacular show to New York City for an engaging and educational experience that combines entertainment with innovative technology.”

Immersive and educational, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience provides a COVID-safe digital experience for all ages. All visitors will be required to wear face masks at all times and must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site. The location of the event allows for a minimum of six feet between visitors and high ceilings for increased ventilation.

Tickets, which can be purchased online , start at $19.90 for Children and $36.00 for Adults. Special prices are also available for Seniors (65+), Students (13 to 26) and members of the Military. Limited VIP tickets that include the VR experience are available for $54.50 for adults and $34.90 for children.

To learn more information about the event, purchase tickets, or find out if the show is coming to your city, please visit https://vangoghexpo.com.

About Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

First conceptualized in 2016, this experience had its debut in Naples, Italy in 2018. Since then this exhibition has had highly successful runs in over a dozen cities throughout Europe and Asia, including Brussels, Beijing, Barcelona, Milan, Tel Aviv, UK, and more. There are two long running experiences in the UK, both located in medieval churches in York and Leicester, and the show is currently open in Linz and Antwerp. This experience will be opening in major cities throughout the USA through 2021 and beyond.

About Exhibition Hub

Exhibition Hub is a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions across the world, from Brazil to China to Paris to Moscow. They deliver edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapt their productions to the venue each time creating an original experience from museums, exhibition centers, galleries to shopping malls, old churches, historical buildings and other unique spots. Nowadays, Exhibition Hub focuses more and more on immersive experiences. They offer a spectacular 360° video, light and music experience and a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experiences, each a compliment to the immersive experiences, didactic introduction galleries allowing the visitor to immerse himself/herself into the artist before experiencing the spectacular larger than life projections all synchronized to an original score of music.

About Fever

Since 2015, Fever, the leading global entertainment discovery platform, has revolutionized the world of entertainment, working alongside organizers, promoters and brands to create unique and original experiences and inspiring over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Examples include “Candlelight Concert Series,” which was attended by over one million guests; the Los Angeles-based “Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience’; and the “Mad Hatter G&T Party” in multiple cities across the US. Fever is currently present in more than 50 cities, with offices in London, at Camden Market, as well as New York, Hollywood, Chicago, Paris, Madrid and Barcelona, with a team of over 350 people. Fever is backed by leading institutional investors, including Rakuten Capital (investors of Pinterest and Lyft, among others), Accel (investors in tech companies such as Facebook, Slack and Spotify), Fidelity and Atresmedia (producers of successful TV shows such as Money Heist).

About Running Subway

Running Subway is a New York-based entertainment production company that has produced a multitude of successful exhibitions and theatrical productions including King Tut, The World of DaVinci, The Dead Sea Scrolls, Harry Potter, and The Art of the Brick. Running Subway is also responsible for the highly successful, Broadway and touring production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical as well as Judy Garland In Concert and Sinatra at the London Palladium. For more information about Running Subway, please visit https://www.runningsubway.com/ .

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, Barco develops visualization and collaboration solutions to help companies collaborate, share insights and wow audiences. Barco’s focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces); Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room); and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2020, the company reached sales of 770 million euro. Barco has a global team of 3,300 employees whose passion for technology is captured in 430 granted patents. For more information about Barco, please visit www.barco.com , follow on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV), or like on Facebook (Barco).

