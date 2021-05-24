ePost Global Expands in New Jersey

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePost Global, a technology enabled international mail and parcel shipping solutions provider, is excited to announce the opening of its expanded facility in South Hackensack, NJ on May 24th, 2021. Led by global logistics experts, ePost has experienced significant growth through ecommerce trends and recognized the need to better support its customers through a larger East Coast presence. This new facility is one of the many strategic investments the company is making to maintain its quality service as the go-to provider in this growing sector.



“We’re very pleased to announce our move to a new facility in South Hackensack, NJ,” says Fabrizio Alvear, EVP of Operations. “This is an important location for us, we have had a presence in the New Jersey area for many years. By relocating to South Hackensack, we are increasing our footprint in the area to better serve our growing customers and further tap into the Region’s talent pool.”

ePost Global has a national presence with multiple locations strategically located near international postal facilities and major airports. This expanded East Coast presence complements ePost’s headquarters near Los Angeles, CA and Midwest location near Chicago, IL. Centrally located near the JFK International Service Center postal facility and international airports (JFK, LGA, EWR), the 47,000 square foot NJ facility is a newly renovated building that boasts a modern design with high quality energy efficient lighting and insulation. ePost plans to further enhance the interior with future investments in equipment and technology.

“This new facility helps us align to our customers’ growth and better compete in the ever-changing world of international shipping,” said Kelly Martinez, EVP of Sales and Marketing. “We are continuing to invest in strategic projects like this to enhance our service offerings through innovative solutions and world class customer service.”

About ePost Global

ePost Global delivers cost-effective, global delivery solutions through strategically located processing centers throughout the United States. By combining technology and global logistics expertise, ePost Global optimizes delivery workflows, enhances visibility for all phases of delivery, and simplifies international shipping complexity.

Media contact: Kapil Kalokhe, kkalokhe@epostglobalshipping.com