Indeni Cloudrail Becomes An AWS Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indeni, a leading security infrastructure automation company with a new solution for cloud security analysis, today announced it has successfully completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR), validating Indeni Cloudrail against a set of AWS best practices around security, reliability, and operational processes that are most critical for customer success.



Indeni’s newest offering, Cloudrail, analyzes Terraform files to help security engineers identify issues, predict exposures before deployment, and provide developers with guardrails. A “shift left” approach that involves security earlier in the development process helps organizations avoid making more costly fixes later or delaying deployment.

As an AWS Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Indeni can now engage with many AWS customers and AWS Consulting Partners to automate security policy enforcement in the CI/CD pipeline, preventing insecure cloud infrastructure from being deployed.

“With Cloudrail, we found a way to help operationalize security controls so organizations can follow the AWS Well-Architected Framework security best practices,” said Yoni Leitersdorf, Indeni CEO & Founder. “The challenge for most organizations is figuring out how to translate from the framework to real practices. Cloudrail analyzes Infrastructure-as-Code files together with the cloud environments. Cloudrail evaluates security vulnerabilities against its hundreds of rules based on the AWS Well-Architected Framework. With the security controls ‘baked in’ to comply with the best practices, organizations can feel at ease knowing that security policies will be enforced throughout the development process.”

Indeni is focused on helping AWS customers build secure infrastructure for their applications from the start.

To learn more about this new capability, read our blog on Operationalize the AWS Well-Architected Framework for Security with Cloudrail.

To help customers get started in the secure cloud journey, Indeni is also introducing a new static analysis capability, which includes unlimited scans of Terraform files. Sign up here and get started in minutes.

About Indeni

Indeni automates best practices for network security and cloud security. Its security infrastructure platform automates health and compliance checks for leading firewalls, including Check Point, Palo Alto and Fortinet devices, to maximize uptime and efficiency. Its cloud security analysis tool, Cloudrail, is now available to the general public. To learn more, visit indeni.com/cloudrail.

