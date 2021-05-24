CommonGrounds Workplace Announces New Sister Brand’s First Location

Philadelphia, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommonGrounds Workplace is pleased to announce their new sister brand, “The Lobby”. This new brand within CG will be solely focused on new management of existing coworking operations and enhancing the user’s experience.

“I am excited to announce the formation of “The Lobby”. We recognize that there is an immediate need for coworking and this allows CG to fill that void,” said Jacob Bates, Chief Executive Officer for CommonGrounds Workplace. “We also are redefining the relationship between building owners, the operator, and their tenants. “The Lobby” will operate the office space on behalf of the owner while providing the business community CG’s first-class hospitality.”

“The Lobby” will be CommonGrounds’ more typical coworking offering. CG will identify current operators in key markets and will breathe life into these locations by bringing their unique form of hospitality and premium build into existing environments. “The Lobby” brand was designed by CommonGrounds’ in-house creative team, CommonCreative.

“Hotel lobbies embody the essence of what coworking is all about, and they were the first incubators of that concept,” said Lucas G. Martin, VP of Design for CommonGrounds Workplace/CommonCreative. “You infuse that with the CommonGrounds’ hospitality, and you have the soul of “The Lobby” coworking brand. That mix of actual heads down work, finalizing a presentation before the meeting, serendipitous encounters, and a multitude of planned meetings was the concept we wanted the brand to reflect. It is the same concept that informed the creation of our logo – an L-shaped corridor with people with people meeting within – the selection of brand colors, and type font.”

As part of this, CG is also pleased to announce the first location of “The Lobby”, 1635 Market Street in Philadelphia. This former Make Office location will become CommonGrounds’ second in Center City, and the first opportunity to over a pre-built location. By having office space at 1635 Market, as well as 1700 Market, CG will be able to meet the needs of both their enterprise and coworking clients. The diversity of product offerings will be key to CommonGrounds’ continued success. More coworking locations under “The Lobby” brand will be announced in the coming months.

1635 Market is a 19-story building with direct interior access to Suburban Station. It is situated between The Comcast Center and Liberty Place. There are restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby. CommonGrounds will spend time with their current members, identifying what the location is missing, so they can improve offerings and aesthetics.

CommonGrounds’ regional headquarters is in Philadelphia. There are currently eight employees who support headquarters (San Diego), as well as their growth on the East Coast.

About CommonGrounds Workplace

CommonGrounds Workplace is a national Workplace-as-a-Service (Waas) company with the expertise to source, design, build and operate flexible workplaces – including enterprise solutions, coworking, and property services – for companies of all sizes and asset owners. The company’s enterprise-grade, human-centric workplaces create highly productive and brandable environments designed to exceed the quality and technology needs and expectations of our members, including Fortune 500 companies.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif. since 2015, the privately held company. For more information, please visit: cgworkplace.com.

