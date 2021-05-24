JOLYN x Eryn Krouse Collaboration Swimwear Prints Sell Out In First Week

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOLYN, the California swimwear brand for female athletes and active individuals, has announced a complete sell out of 6 styles in the newly launched surf collaboration with influencer Eryn Krouse. The surf suit and bikinis in prints inspired by Eryn’s Japanese heritage sold out in less than one week after launching. Like JOLYN, Krouse seeks to inspire active women of all backgrounds to have confidence in their bodies and the courage to be a part of new adventures.



“I designed this surf capsule with JOLYN to create the ultimate collection of my favorite colors and styles. These suits make me feel strong and powerful while celebrating femininity all at the same time,” said Eryn Krause.

Eryn Krouse is a social media influencer, content creator, and model. With a background in competitive swimming, being active in the water has been a huge influence on Eryn’s lifestyle and her social media content. She hopes to share her love for the ocean, travel, and surfing, as well as to inspire others to live a healthy and adventurous lifestyle.

Earlier this year, JOLYN also announced the sponsorship of world-ranked professional surfer, Courtney Conlogue. Conlogue will also be working with JOLYN to develop and test surf swimwear, rash guards and Spring suits.

“While JOLYN was founded as a brand for competitive swimmers, surfers have always appreciated our swimwear for its durability, comfort and the fact that it stays put even during the most gnarly wipeout,” said Mondy Herndon, CEO of JOLYN. “Our new surf collection is just as durable and great-fitting as our original swimwear, but with new fabrications that give the suits more stretch and fashion details including high waisted bottoms and cropped rash guards. The suits are perfect for any active aquatic sport including surfing, wake boarding, water skiing, SUP and kayaking.”

Founded by female athletes for female athletes, JOLYN is the go-to swimsuit and bikini for any active water sport not only because of great fit, but also because JOLYN swimsuits are made to last. With a mission to protect the world we wander (and swim), JOLYN uses sustainable fabric which ensures each suit can withstand the intensity of athletes and active women day after day and season after season. Offering perfectly fitting swimsuits in colors and prints as unique as the women who wear them, JOLYN’s one-piece suits and bikinis have been thoughtfully designed with details such as adjustable tie back tops, drawstring bottoms and high-grade elastic to ensure they always stay put.

