Unicrypt ILO Launchpad Going Public with More Services

BARCELONA, Spain, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched in June 2020, Unicrypt is a decentralized services provider, mostly used by DeFi projects. The platform provides a wide range of services, including liquidity lockers, farms, and Initial Liquidity Offering(ILO) launchpad that functions to prevent exit scams where newly launched DeFi projects unexpectedly pull the liquidity out of their Uniswap pools leaving investors counting enormous losses.



ItSs decentralized ILO launchpad allows DeFi projects to seamlessly launch without necessarily applying for listings. Project managers are offered autonomy thus have full control over the launch. Unicrypt integrates auditors who audit projects looking to get listed on the launchpad, giving their views on the project.

Moreover, its liquidity locker feature locks some funds as collateral for project investors preventing costly exit scams. Unicrypt employs a dual token system featuring UNCL and UNCX tokens. UNCX is a utility token that functions as a deflationary governance tool and a means for developers to pay fees. The UNCX token provides a means of accessing its decentralized ILO launchpad automated pre-sales in advance.

It’s mandatory to hold some amount of UNCX or UNCL tokens, i.e. 3 UNCX or 50 UNCL to participate in the presales hosted on the Unicrypt network

Unicrypt Growth

Following its launch, Unicrypt has been undergoing consistent growth thanks to constant adoption owing to excellent services and innovative products. Statistics by similarweb.com indicate that over 653 thousand people visited Unicrypt's website in April alone, with a majority of visitors coming from Brazil.

There has been a consistent rise in the number of visitors from 200K in February, to 400K in March, and 600K in April, further proving the platform's continuous growth. Following the increased demand for Unicrypt's services, the UNCX token has also shown incredible growth.

In February 2020, UNCX was trading for less than $200. At the time of writing, UNCX is trading at $500, representing a 280% rise in value in under three months. Additionally, there are 2 322 UNCX token holders on the ETH chain and more than 600 on the Binance Smart Chain.

Additional Services and Going Public

Following Unicrypt's enormous growth in recent months, the project’s creators and teams are looking to go public in about six weeks. The move to go public will have an enormous impact on the project's future, boosting user confidence for more growth. In addition, Unicrypt looks to launch a new website to support the upcoming services that are set to be launched in due course.

These upcoming innovative services are Token vesting and Token minters. Token vesting is an innovative service that enables upcoming crypto projects to lock their tokens and set an ideal release strategy for releasing their tokens, partners, and team. Unicrypt's token vesting services enable crypto projects to release their tokens periodically to reduce the chances of market manipulation.

The vesting service is compatible with the liquidity locker and the ILO launchpad offered by the Unicrypt ecosystem. Crypto projects can leverage Unicrypt’s vesting tool to show their commitment to users and partners to safeguard the long-term development and growth of the platform.

The other upcoming service is token minter, which will allow the new crypto project to create new tokens. Token minters facilitate the creation of new tokens enabling projects to seamlessly launch on Unicrypt and starting minting tokens.

Conclusion

Unicrypt has displayed incredible growth in the past month's thanks to excellent services and innovative products, leading to increased growth. Unicrypt developers are going public to boost user confidence.

Additionally, the platform is in the process of launching extra services token vesting and token minting services. Once launched, the combination of vesting, launchpad, locker, and minter will make the platform outstandingly reliable and comprehensive.

Media Contacts -

Contact name: A Chav - Marketing Director

Company name: Unicrypt Network

Email: chav@unicrypt.network

Website URL: https://unicrypt.network/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3f22ece-7898-4c69-a57f-6c0257f50e31