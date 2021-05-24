Lido Advisors Enters into Strategic Partnership with Charlesbank Capital Partners to Invest in Growth

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lido Advisors, LLC (“Lido”) announced today a key strategic partnership with Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”), a middle-market private investment firm. Charlesbank, which initially oversaw private investments inside the Harvard University endowment before becoming an independent firm in 1998, will become a significant investor in Lido alongside the founders and management team.



“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Charlesbank at this pivotal time for Lido and, more importantly, for our clients,” said Jason Ozur, Lido’s Chief Executive Officer. “With Charlesbank at our side, our unparalleled investment and wealth planning solutions will continue to expand, both in breadth and scope, all to the benefit of our clients.”

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Lido is a full-service, independent Registered Investment Advisor (“RIA”) that brings an innovative family office investment approach to grow and safeguard its clients’ wealth and legacies. Lido’s clients include high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, corporate executives, non-profit organizations and foundations. As one of the fastest growing RIAs in the United States, Lido has been recognized by a number of publications, including Forbes, Barron’s and the Financial Times. Today, Lido has over $9 billion in assets under management and a national presence, with offices in 12 major metropolitan areas and plans for expansion across the country both organically and through acquisition. Lido’s executive team will remain intact and will focus on continuing to enhance the client experience by expanding Lido’s services, broadening its investment offerings and extending the use of technology.

“We take pride in cultivating trusted relationships with our clients and are thrilled that we found a strategic and financial partner who supports our mission and differentiated approach,” said Ken Stern, Lido’s President. “I am delighted about our partnership with Charlesbank, and I believe this will enable all of us at Lido to deliver an even more exceptional client experience,” concluded Greg Kushner, Lido’s Founder and Chairman.

“We are thoroughly impressed by Lido’s client-first approach and differentiated capabilities and feel privileged to partner with this talented management team as they continue to build Lido into the premier independent wealth management platform,” said Michael Choe, Managing Director & CEO of Charlesbank. “Lido has proven to be an unparalleled home for clients and financial advisors alike, and we are excited to leverage our experience and network to accelerate its organic growth and M&A strategy.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as strategic and financial advisor to Lido. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP and Herrick Feinstein LLP served as legal counsel to Lido.

Ardea Partners LP served as financial advisor to Charlesbank. Ropes & Gray LLP and Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Charlesbank.

About Lido Advisors

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with over $9 billion in assets under management and 12 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and providing bespoke tax, estate, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients’ financial life partner. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

Contacts

For Lido Advisors:

Alyssa Weinberger

Senior Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

aweinberger@lidoadvisors.com

For Charlesbank Capital Partners:

Maura Turner

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

mturner@charlesbank.com



