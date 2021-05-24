Zymergen Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen”), one of the world’s leading biofacturing companies, today reported preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



“I am so proud of our team for their continued execution across our organization,” says Josh Hoffman, Zymergen CEO. “With biofacturing, we are committed to transforming what is possible by partnering with nature to make better products in a better way. I am confident that we are well positioned to execute on our strategy to develop and sell superior products across multiple markets, this year and beyond.”

Recent Highlights

Completed initial public offering in April 2021, raising $575 million in gross proceeds

Strengthened leadership by adding Aindrea Campbell as Chief Manufacturing Officer, a seasoned industry veteran who will be instrumental in the scaling of Zymergen’s production capabilities

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $3.7 million dollars for the three months ended March 31, 2021, all relating to R&D services agreements and Collaboration revenue. This represents a 26% increase over the same quarter in 2020, and was primarily driven by the impact of new and acquired contracts.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $87.1 million dollars, a 32.8% increase from $65.6 million dollars in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by an increase in R&D activities to develop Hyaline production processes, as well as the additional costs associated with becoming a public company.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $84.6 million dollars.

Cash and cash equivalents were $121.0 million as of March 31, 2021. Subsequent to quarter end, Zymergen completed its initial public offering in April 2021 raising approximately $530 million in net proceeds.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 3,735 $ 2,954 Operating expenses: Cost of service revenue 21,130 24,576 Research and development 39,811 21,802 Sales and marketing 6,872 5,541 General and administrative 19,331 13,693 Total operating expenses 87,144 65,612 Loss from operations (83,409 ) (62,658 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 43 377 Interest and other expense (1,211 ) (3,166 ) Total other expense (1,168 ) (2,789 ) Loss before income taxes (84,577 ) (65,447 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (8 ) 107 Net loss $ (84,585 ) $ (65,340 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (6.51 ) $ (5.77 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (6.51 ) $ (5.77 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share to common stockholders, basic 12,996,344 11,322,626 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share to common stockholders, diluted 13,340,457 11,322,626









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)