Ziopharm Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place June 1-4, 2021: Interim Chief Executive Officer Heidi Hagen and Chief Medical Officer Raffaele Baffa will participate in a fireside chat on June 4 at 1pm ET.

The Virtual Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference, taking place June 21-23, 2021: Interim Chief Executive Officer Heidi Hagen will participate in a fireside chat on June 22 at 2:40pm ET.

Webcasts of the conference presentations will be available using links that will be posted on the Ziopharm website, www.ziopharm.com, in the Investor section.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm is a clinical stage biotech, developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with cancer each year. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, and a rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with leading public and private institutions including the National Cancer Institute and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

