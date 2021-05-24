Sharps Compliance Announces Change to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) (“Sharps Compliance” or the “Company”), a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management solutions including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous, today announced that Jack Holmes has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective May 21, 2021, to focus on other business commitments. In an 8-K filing on May 5, 2021, Sharps Compliance announced that Mr. Holmes had notified the board that he had decided to decline to stand for re-election at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting in November 2021. His decision is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.



Sharon R. Gabrielson, Chair of Sharps Compliance Board of Directors commented, “We thank Jack for his valuable contributions and service during his tenure on the Board and we wish him success as he focuses on his other business commitments.”

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is a leading business-to-business services provider to the healthcare, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. Sharps Compliance offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications. For more information, visit: www.sharpsinc.com.

