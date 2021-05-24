Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Roger Crystal, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, from 3:30-3:55pm ET on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Opiant will also host 1x1 investor meetings during the conference.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available under ‘Events & Presentations’ in the Investors section of the Opiant website: www.opiant.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose.



